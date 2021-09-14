Tickets on sale now for the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in HOUSTON, TEXAS (September 13, 2021) – HCHSA





Tickets on sale now for the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in HOUSTON, TEXAS (September 13, 2021) Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC). The best table tennis players from around the world will make their way to Houston, TX to compete for a championship title. This year’s WTTC will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center from November 23, 29. Get your tickets for this iconic event here. 2021 will mark the first time the championships will be hosted in America, and it will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy. This historic championship is one you don’t want to miss. “Houston is honored to be the first city in America to host the WTTC,” said Janis Burke, CEO of Harris County Houston Sports Authority. “The event will showcase the most talented players in the world, and we wants to invite all culturally rich and diverse people of Houston to come out and support them vigorously. Even if they are just starting to learn about the sport, we encourage everyone to experience this marquee, a once in a lifetime event! Adopting a revamped and expanded format for the first time, the flagship event of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) will feature 128 players in singles (men and women) and 64 pairs in each of the doubles competitions (men’s doubles, women’s doubles). , Mixed Doubles) will compete in a straight knockout format at the George R. Brown Convention Center. You don’t want to miss this event. Experience the WTTC by buying your tickets here! ### About Harris County – Houston Sports Authority The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority maintains the facilities and services that are at fault for the world-class professional sports venues it was established to build. To support this primary mission, Houston Sports serves as a leading advocate of attracting sporting events to Houston and promoting the city as a home for sports-related activities, ultimately enhancing Houston’s economic development and providing a better quality of life for its bring residents. Houston Sports also created the annual Houston Sports Awards to honor the outstanding athletes in the region. About International Table Tennis Federation The International Table Tennis Federation is the global governing body of table tennis. With 226 member associations, the ITTF coordinates more than 100 international events per year and has long been represented at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In line with its Strategic Plan, the ITTF is fully committed to growing the sport in five key areas: organization and governance, high performance and development, international events, promotion and revenue. Read more about the International Table Tennis Federation at ITTF.com. #WTTC2021 #WTTCUSA #WeAreHoustonSports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonsports.org/tickets-on-sale-now-for-the-2021-world-table-tennis-championships-houston-texas-september-13-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos