European Cricket Championship starts in Spain





European Cricket’s latest project, the European Cricket Championship, kicked off today in Cartama, Spain. Unlike previous tournaments organized by European Cricket pitting clubs, the tournament will feature fifteen international teams across the continent, with the five teams that make up Group A starting the competition. Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Norway and Luxembourg kicked off under the Spanish sun and it was the Belgians who could boast of two wins. – Advertisement – In the early game against the home side, Belgium conceded 94 runs despite all five bowlers claiming a wicket, while Spanish skipper Chris Munoz-Mills put together a clever 42 from 27 balls with seven boundaries. Saber Zakhil reacted emphatically, beating 43 out of 13 deliveries with six sixes, propelling Belgium to victory in the ninth over of the chase. Game two of the day squeezed out nearly as much action as possible from 20 overs, with 246 runs and 19 wickets ending in a four-run victory for Sweden over Norway. Azam Khalil only went down 12 balls in the Swedish innings, although he made the most of his stay by hitting five fours and three sixes to set his teams up 125. Khalil claimed 1/23 with the ball, although it was Abhiji Venkatesh who stole the win in the playing embers, entrusted to throw the final over and repay the confidence with Hayatullah Niazi’s wicket for Sweden to sneak home . Belgium’s second win was more emphatic, Luxembourg sidelined by 83 runs thanks to a whopping 165/5 posted. Saber Zakhil (53 from 18 balls) and Omid Rahimi (22* from 7) provided the late fireworks to push their opponents out of the game, with Zakhil dashing down several times and riding over the top. Spain opened their points account in their second game, beating a Norwegian team to give them two defeats that day. The teams in Group A continue their round robin game for playoffs later in the week with Group B Austria, Romania, Portugal, Hungary and a Dutch XI taking center stage from Monday. You’re reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter,facebook,LinkedInandYouTube. Not sure where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles, and subscribe to our podcast. Support us from US$2 per month and get exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://emergingcricket.com/news/european-cricket-championship-begins-in-spain/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos