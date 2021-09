Mizzou Football: Badie, Bazelak equals the top of this week’s MV3

For the second consecutive week, Tyler Badie is leading the way in our MV3 voting. The senior running back was an obvious choice after his 200-meter performance against Central Michigan, and Kentucky provided a good test against his credentials for the feature back. However, Badie went big again, getting several first-place votes and appearing on every vote cast. But Badie isn’t the only one to top the vote this week. For the first time this season, we have a tie by points for the weekly MV3 crown. And to round out our vote is another first, bringing the total number of Mizzou players on this list to 5. Jordan Prather-US TODAY Sport If there was still any doubt that Tyler Badie was capable of being a declining bell cow, consider them gone. Badie was electric again, with a total of 149 all-purpose yards, including 88 through the air, and a third and long touchdown that evened the game in the fourth quarter. Inexplicably, Badie only got 14 carries in the running game and was seemingly demoted to block duty in the last drive… but you can’t impose that on him. When number 1 in Lexington called, he answered. Jordan Prather-US TODAY Sport In his first full game in a hostile environment, the sophomore didn’t exactly pass the eye test with flying colors. He scored just 5.8 yards per try and threw a brutal interception that hampered Mizzous’ chances of a comeback early in the second half. But you can almost forget those things because of one truth, when Mizzou needed him, he came big. Whenever the game looked like it was about to collapse, Bazelak led the Tigers for a methodical drive that would keep them close. And when Kentuckys’ offense came to a slight halt, the sophomore led the way to getting Missouri a chance to win. The last stage was a draining end, but Bazelak suffered from some sort of injury. Hopefully he won’t have to do too much against SEMO next weekend. Jordan Prather-US TODAY Sport The Orlando sophomore wasn’t on many radars coming into this offseason, but he is quickly proving to be one of Mizzous’ most reliable playmakers on defense. For the second week in a row, Carlies made a timely interception… Like the entire defense, Carlies’ night was not perfect. But if Steve Wilks’ defense relies on turnover and chaos to begin with, Carlies has shown he can handle the task. Others who receive votes: Daniel Parker Jr. And you? Who were your most valuable players this week? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter at @RockMNation.

