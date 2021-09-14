Men’s Tennis Begins Fall Play at Villanova Invitational





VILLANOVA, op. The tennis season kicked off this weekend as members of Saint Joseph’s men’s tennis team competed in the Villanova Invitational. Each matchup was contested in a modified best-of-three format, consisting of a doubles and two singles matches. The event took place over two brackets, with the Hawks claiming eighth place in each draw. In the blue draw, Eshan Kanetkar and Nathan Perrone topped a duo of Lehigh in the first round to advance to the quarterfinals, where they fell to a clutch from Johns Hopkins. Kanetkar and Perrone eventually finished in eighth place in the Blue Draw, while Nickolas Frisky and Alps Sentay suffered a first-round defeat against another pair from JHU. Nassim fenjiro and Alex MacNeil competed in the White Draw, got past a Hopkins duo before falling to a pair from Lehigh in the quarterfinals. The two Hawks eventually finished eighth in the bracket. “It was the first game of the year and like in previous years it is not the place where we show our best tennis,” assistant coach Marc Pibernat said. “The lack of tennis in the summer for some of the squad is certainly always apparent when it comes to the first tournament of the fall, but it’s a good way to see where everyone is at the start of the year and what’s been working on. We’re looking forward to going to Annapolis this weekend to participate in the Navy Invitational.” The Navy Invitational takes place from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19. RESULTS Blue Trek Matt Kleiman / Jeremy Learner (Lehigh) defeats. Eshan Kanetkar / Nathan Perrone (SJU), 6-4

Platform def. Clayman, 6-3, 6-1

Kanetkar final. Apprentice, 6-2, 6-2

Saint Joseph’s wins, 2-1 Daniel Ardila / Rohan Reddy (Johns Hopkins) beats. Kanetkar/Perrone (SJU), 6-4

Reddy for sure. Platform via walkover

Ardila for sure. Kanetkar, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 (STB)

Johns Hopkins wins, 3-0 James Yu / Thomas Yu (Johns Hopkins) defeats. Nickolas Frisky / Alps Sentay (SJU), 7-5

Fresh for sure. T Yu, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

J. Yu def. Sentay, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10 (STB)

Johns Hopkins wins, 2-1 White draw

Nassim fenjiro / Alex MacNeil (SJU) def. Alex Kernagis / Andrew Tran (Johns Hopkins), 7-5

Fenjiro def. Tran, 6-0, 6-3

Kernagis def. MacNeil, 8-6

Saint Joseph’s wins, 2-1 Michael Bukhalo / Jordan beats Paul (Lehigh). Fenjiro/MacNeil (SJU), 6-4

Paul def. Fenjiro via walkover

Bukhalo def. MacNeil, 6-3, 6-2

Lehigh wins, 3-0

