Field hockey goes 0-2 at the weekend – The Daily Free Press
The Boston University field hockey team was winless in a couple of weekend matchups with the University of Massachusetts Lowell and No. 3 Boston College.
The Terriers (2-4) lost 4-0 to the Riverhawks (3-1) on September 10 at New Balance Field. Despite BU making some attacking moves at the start of the third quarter while trailing 2-0, BU was unable to capitalize on those opportunities and allowed two more goals in the fourth quarter.
[Lowell] scored two heavy goals on us who on another day, may not score those goals, head coach Sally Starr said on Sunday. For a young team, we will continue to fight hard until the end. Just a lot of growing pains in that game.
The Terriers found themselves in a similar situation against the Eagles (6-0) on Sunday afternoon, trailing 2-0 at the end of the first quarter. However, a shot from freshman forward Payton Anderson was tipped off by junior midfielder Mikayla Crowley for her first goal since her first year. In the third quarter, Anderson scored from her own rebound to tie the game.
Despite Terriers’ best efforts, BC would score the winning goal later in the third quarter. The Terriers failed to score for the rest of the game, even though they did get a few chances.
We fought hard, took advantage of the opportunities we had and it could have easily been a 3-3 game at some point with a breakaway we had late in the fourth quarter, Starr said. So, just glad [junior goalkeeper] Caroline [Kelly] could keep us in the game, and we could find a way to keep fighting well against [the Eagles].
Anderson recovers, Kelly impresses
Anderson was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week on Monday, the second time she received the honor in three weeks. In the first three matchups of the season, Anderson scored two goals and had one assist before losing some steam against the University of Iowa and Lowell.
Anderson has since recovered, especially in her performance against BC. She now has a team-leading eight points, including three goals, on the season.
Payton is just a great competitor and athlete, and does an absolutely amazing job, said Starr. I think she is someone who will only get better and better as the season goes on.
On the other side of the field, Kelly made a career-high 16 saves against BC Sunday. Kelly now has just eight goals allowed on 28 saves for the season so far.
Caroline was absolutely excellent [against BC]said Starr. She’s able to keep us in games against teams like Boston College who are definitely at this point, right now, much better than us in experience.
Patriot League Competition Approaching
BU appears to be moving forward after three consecutive losses. The Terriers head out on Friday, making their first stop in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to face Patriot League opponent Lehigh University (3-2), before heading to Princeton University (0-3) on Sunday.
We’ve grown a lot in the six games we’ve played in the past three weekends and we’ve grown a lot and improved a lot as a team, so we’re really excited to start conference games, said Starr.
Starr said the team will continue to grow in preparation for the upcoming opponents.
We are a young team. We’re getting better, and we’re still trying to find our way, try to find our way and try to positionally find where the best place is for some people, Starr said.
