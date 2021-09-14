Sports
All Day ASI kicks off campus fun | lifestyle
ASI hosted its annual All Day ASI event on September 9 in person for the first time in a year and the Becker Amphitheater was once again filled with the allure of music and excitement.
Students browsed the stands, took selfies in front of the backdrop at the photobooth and checked in with Associated Students for access to the evening concert.
The event was divided into three time blocks. Like many events during the pandemic, All Day ASI adapted to a virtual setting last year and hosted its event through YouTube Live.
The pre-pandemic atmosphere during the first block of this year’s event resonated with the morning show, curated by ASI in conjunction with Titan Radio’s radio media coordinator Matthew Sylvester.
We have made good friends with the ASI production team; they love working with us and we love working with them, said Sylvester. This was going to be one of their main events and they wanted us to be a part of it.
Around noon, Lenny Martinez, ASI staff and construction operations supervisor, set up tables and distributed Amazon Prime Student goodie bags to attendees. The Titan Bowl and Billiards in the basement of Titan Student Union would be filled with students playing foosball, table tennis, bowling and billiards for the second block of the event.
We’re going to have everything completely available and free from 1 to 3:30 p.m. so the students can just come and have a great time, Martinez said.
If the free food and events weren’t enough, ASI also coordinated giveaways throughout each block. But to be eligible for giveaways, students were encouraged to follow @asicsuf on Instagram and tag two friends on the latest All Day ASI post.
Jacob Fry, an ASI programming coordinator and executive producer of the event, said the goal of All Day ASI was to welcome students back to campus and showcase what ASI has to offer. Fry said the giveaway ranged from small to large items.
There is an annual pass to Disneyland. Some little things are like limited-edition Pokemon cards, Fry said. Not to mention, we’ve got a free Macbook Pro that we’re giving away and all that fun stuff.
The third and the final block of All Day ASI took place on Tuffy Lawn with the Concert and Resource Fair. Scattered around the scene were several campus organizations, such as Titan Outdoors and Titan Recreation, in addition to local food vendors. Students were given free vouchers to redeem at one of the two food trucks that attended the event.
Several acts were scheduled for the evening, starting with the student dancers at 6 pm. First there was Ballet Folklorico, a cultural student dance club on campus. They followed Seoul Ful, a student dancer known as Rel, and Unrestricted. They all blew the audience away with graceful moves that also made viewers’ hearts pound for more.
After the dancers were student DJs Ginsing and JP, real names Tseyang Lau and Josh Paktan respectively. The DJs took the stage at 7pm and had half an hour devoted to their mixes, accompanied by flashing lights and heavy bass.
The highlight of that evening was a performance by the band Public, who took the stage shortly after the opening act at 10 pm: DJ Lez Lee. The band’s performance included some of their best and latest releases such as ILoveU, Splash and even a cover of Britney Spears Toxic which drove the crowd wild.
Energy was high among those in attendance throughout the day, starting with the radio show and ending with a bang from the main event. It’s been a while since a CSUF event went this loud, as COVID-19 forced events to go virtual. The power of the bass, the warmth of a summer evening and the physical fun with friends got students excited for this semester.
From those who have never attended an All Day ASI before and those eager to attend one again, this year did not disappoint.
