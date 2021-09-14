QB Talk Continues As Gators Enter Tide Week

Guess what was the talking point for the Florida coach and players during Monday’s media Zoom opportunity?

Hint: The upcoming opponent, No. 1 and reigning Alabama National Champion, checked in second.

Fan buzz, social media, mainstream media, message boards, you name it. The fallout from the weekend’s 42-20 win over South Florida in Tampa only fueled the fire that Anthony Richardson ignited in the season opening defeat of Florida Atlantic the weekend before. After rushing 160 yards on just seven runs against the Owls, Richardson took 11 snaps over four series against the Bulls. Here’s how she (the plays) and he (the kid known as “AR15”) went:

1 game, 75-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Copeland .

. 6 plays, 80-yard TD drive, with 1 rush for 18 yards, plus a 41-yard TD pass to Copeland.

3 plays, runs of 9 and 8 yards, then a 36-yard completion to Copeland.

1 game, 80-yard touchdown run.

After the game, Mullen fended off a barrage of questions about a quarterback controversy and defended starter Emory Jones , the fourth-year junior who had a long TD pass and run, but also threw a few interceptions for the second straight week, and tempering expectations for Richardson, the 6-foot-4, 236-pound redshirt freshman freight train. The UF coach made it clear that he understood all the outside attention, but reminded everyone that for now there were 10 other non-QBs on the field who deserved his attention, before making a veiled (perhaps for fun) reference to a two-quarterback. offense he has yet to show.

Who knows? Maybe this week. Perhaps for the mighty Crimson Tide.

Anyway, the noise from outside and all the free advice about the radio waves and websites will not be decisive.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t listen to many suggestions,’ Mullen said. “If you’re in our staff meeting, I’m going to listen to your suggestion, [but] I don’t run to Shands Hospital and say, “Boy, I think you really should do the procedure this way.” I think those guys probably have that under control, you know? So they’re the people, they’re the experts doing it.”

And he’s in charge of the Florida quarterbacks, who are both going to play. For now, Jones is the starter. As for Richardson, who stumbled off the field after his 80m sprint after adjusting his hamstring, Mullen said he was doing “good”, still had some tension but was expected to practice and watch closely this week. would be watched as the Gators (2 -0), up to No. 11 in the Associated Press poll, bee-line for Saturday’s showdown against top-ranked Tide (2-0) in what’s billed as the biggest game at Spurrier/Florida Field in over a decade.

Alabama will be the first AP No. 1 opponent to come to the Swamp since Miami in 2002. The Gators are 15-point underdogs on their home turf.

backup quarterback Anthony Richardson , who carries an average of 25.0 yards out of 15, makes it through the first two games, appears to be grinning and reaching for the right hamstring he pinched at the end of his 80-yard touchdown run against USF Saturday.

“We’ve been talking about this game for a long time, all off-season,” said senior defensive end Zachary Carter , who leads the team in sacks (3) and tackles for loss (5.5). “Obviously it’s one of the games most looked forward to this year. It’s a big game, but we just have to play our game. We can’t let the stage be too big. This is why you come to Florida; to to play in games like this.”

Meanwhile, Alabama plays these kinds of games every time it hits the road. The Tide was #1 when they met the Gators in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta last December 19 in what turned out to be a wild offensive shootout. In a game that included nearly a hundred points and over a thousand yards, Bama won 52-46 the Tide’s lone win in a perfect 13-0 pandemic year campaign, then crushed No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 3 Ohio State to win the sixth league title in Coach Nick Saban’s 14 seasons.

His 15th season started with a 44-13 demolition of 14th-ranked Miami in Atlanta, followed by Saturday’s 48-14 home game against FCS opponent Mercer. The date with the Gators marks the SEC opener for both teams.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of playing on the road in a difficult place to play,” Saban told reporters in Tuscaloosa on Monday. “Everywhere [Florida] is a very good team and it will be a challenging game for us. We need a lot of focus and good preparation.”

Saban would of course disagree, but the Gators need more focus and better preparation.

As for the latter, it’s safe to assume that what Florida has voluntarily shown regarding the schedule through two games entering them as 24- and 29-point favorites, respectively, has been pretty straightforward. Mullen was even asked on Monday how much of his playbook had yet to be revealed.

“A lot,” he said. “We’ve kept it pretty simple for the first two weeks. I think as you go along, the different staffing and different staffing in different ways is something we’ll look at over the course of the year as we get to the get going.”

Bet the opponents had something to do with it too. Okay, so maybe the Gators won’t be making a two quarterback attack, as Mullen pointed out, but his reputation as one of the best attacking players in the country is well deserved. It must be against a program that plays with the discipline that Saban demands.

“Everyone is saying this and that about us in the first two games, but they haven’t seen everything,” said Copeland, the junior wideout who pulled in five passes for 175 yards and the two touchdowns on Saturday. “We didn’t show that much because we think, ‘You can’t show your hand like this until you’ve seen Saban.’ He’ll build on that and it’s over. I feel like they’re not seeing too much now. I feel like we’re going to go to training this week and perform well and just do what we’re doing.”

Which begs the question: Will Jones bounce back from a second uneven performance and outperform with a more creative game plan?

During the two games, Jones completed 31 of his 49 passes (63.3 percent) for 264 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 23 times for 155 yards (6.7 per) and a score. Richardson is six out of eleven through the air with a few scores and no picks. He has rushed 11 times for an SEC-leading 275 yards, just 25.0 per try and two touchdowns in his limited run.

Richardson’s wow factor was undeniable, but it didn’t always go according to the script, as Mullen explained when asked about an example of an “AR15” error.

“An easy one would be if you go back a few games,” said Mullen. “It drops back, misses a protection check, then misses the ‘hot’ throw, then misses the primary reading, and then scrambles around and runs over someone and everyone thinks, ‘What a spectacular game!’ “

From the stands or from the living room it is easy to respond with: “OK, but then what?” But the outcome of that “spectacular” game against FAU or USF could look very different against Alabama; and not necessarily in a good way.

In the first two games, Richardson has come on UF’s third possession. Assuming the hamstring is good to go, what about Saturday?

“Well, we’ll see. We kind of go into a plan, depending on the game, and we plan a little bit of each,” Mullen said. “There are circumstances that might change that, but I mean everybody kind of plans to go into the game and say, ‘Hey, you’re going to play the third series.’ You know, we got that in and we know what we’re going to do Now, there are circumstances that could affect that, and there were circumstances Saturday that would affect if he went in and when he went in. So that’s always changing up there.”

The level of competition increases exponentially for: Zachary Carter (6) and the Gators defense this week.

On the Alabama side, sophomore Bryce Young, of Pasadena, California, has pretty much picked up where Mac Jones, a first-round draft pick and All-SEC quarterback last season, left off. He completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 571 yards and seven touchdowns without interception.

“I see how relaxed he is in the pocket and he has good presence and awareness in his pocket so I feel like we should do a good job with our lanes this week and just keep in mind, try to get him in the pocket cages,” Carter said he should have taken on Young. “He’s a pretty elusive man.”

The Tide’s top two rushers, Brian Robinson Jr. and Trey Sanders, averages 5.9 and 4.7 per game for a unit checking in fifth in the league on a 462.5 yards game.

For what it’s worth, Florida ranks first in the SEC with a total offense of 609.5 yards per game and first in the nation at a rate of 381.5 per game, thanks to Richardson. The difference, of course, is that instead of two- and three-star defenders like FAU and USF, the Gators will face a bevy of five-star and future first-round draft picks (the Tide had six this year). Alabama currently ranks fourth in the league in total defense with 241.0 yards surrendered per game and just 67.0 on the ground.

“Every time you get the chance to play against the country’s No. 1 team it’s a great deal,” said Mullen, who is 0-10 for his career against Bama, with nine of those losses during his nine years. seasons near Mississippi state. “I think it will be great for this team to see where we are at this point in the season. It is clearly a long year. The outcome of this game will certainly not determine the season anyway. Still to be played over the course of the year, but it will be a good benchmark for where we are at this point in the season with this team.”