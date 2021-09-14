3 sensational statistics that determined Dawgs victory





There was one goal class in Saturday’s game against UAB for Georgia’s football, and that was to take a dominant win and prove what happened against Clemson was no fluke. After a 56-7 win over the Blazers on Saturday, it was time to rewatch the game and judge how dominant the Dawgs were. Despite quarterback controversy all week, the Dawgs offense was explosive, even with two of his top goals still injured. Georgias defense was again such a dominant force that they did not give up an offensive touchdown for the second straight week. Not to mention, there were a lot of guys who got playing time and still managed to keep the Blazers out of the end zone. Regardless of whether you think UAB was a formidable opponent or not, they are more talented than the score showed. The Blazers have done a great job of slowing down a stable of running backs who are notorious for their demoralizing defenses. In the end they got it done, but it took a lot of effort. Georgia’s domestic strike line wasn’t the best, but they’re still working on getting the lineup right. A lot more good things happened on Saturday than bad things. One of the best things that came out of this game was how the Dawgs handled it. They didn’t get off the gas once, even when they switched quarterbacks. Staying aggressive, throwing deep into the fourth quarter, even with Carson Beck’s pick-six, was a move I loved to see from the Georgias offensive coaching staff. Although that turnover gave up the goose-egg shutout. Georgia did their job and showed college football that they can be as dominant as they need to be against their opponent. After a deep dive into the game, three key stats stood out and were decisive factors as to why they won and won big.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dawnofthedawg.com/2021/09/13/georgia-football-3-sensational-stats-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos