



Southeast Missouri State University students and staff can expect a few rule changes and an effective mask mandate for this inpatient season to help prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, among other things. Intramural (IM) sports are recreational sports that are organized within a particular institution or university. Tyler Mclemore, deputy director of programs, hopes for another successful season for all intramural sports. Another productive season shows me giving the students the activities they enjoy, Mclemore said. Inpatient sports are not specified for any age group. Anyone who is a SEMO student, faculty and/or staff member is welcome to participate, Mclemore said. The only thing is, if a person is on a list for a SEMO team, they can’t play that same sport for intramurals. They can play any other [intramural] sports do. The first two sports to kick off this intramural season at SEMO are softball and 4v4 football, which began on September 7. Marvin Pewitt, a junior at SEMO, has been playing since his freshman year and said he enjoys playing IM sports because it’s a way to keep him active while networking with others. I get to play a sport I love, Pewitt said. It’s really competitive and we get to play for the trophy and brag. Southeast junior Ezarion Grant said one of the benefits is the practice and ability to make new friends while playing basketball. I played in high school and couldn’t play in college because of the career path I chose and the busy schedule, Grant said. I knew that IM sports still gave me the opportunity to play basketball against others my age and older. Pewitt and Grant look forward to a fun and unique season. I’ve been playing since my freshman year in college, Pewitt said. The first year I started with flag football, and in the second year I played both football and basketball. Mclemore said the schedule for each sport is based on availability for both teams. Play IM sports Sunday to Thursday from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM Usually there are a lot of games on Tuesdays and Thursdays because students have different priorities/occupations throughout the week, Mclemore said. Flag football attracts the most audience, especially with the nice weather, and since football is a fairly popular sport in our country. Mclemore said the students and other team members usually have their teams ready before the season starts. If a SEMO student wants to participate in an IM sport, I will contact the team captains and ask if they are looking for another player, Mclemore said. Usually the team players split the amount between each player, so if you join a team, you will probably pay a small fee. There are currently seven IM sports which are 6v6 Dodgeball, 7v7 Flag Football, Table Tennis Double Elimination, 5v5 Basketball, 4v4 Sand Volleyball, 4v4 Soccer and Softball. Mclemore encourages students interested in bringing another IM sport to Southeast to email him at [email protected]

