Recent Match Report – WI Women vs SA Women 3rd ODI 2021





Report South Africa drove to the goal of 158 to take a 3-0 lead in the five-game streak

South Africa 158 for 2 (Lee 78*, Wolvaardt 53) beat West Indies 157 (Dottin 71, Williams 37, Ismail 3-31) with eight wickets Batter Lizelle Lee continued her run of good form with an unbeaten 78 that caused South Africa to cross over to the West Indies goal of 158 with 80 balls left at Coolidge in the third ODI. The win gives South Africa an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. South Africa made light work of the chase, mainly with an opening score of 122 between Lee and Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a 68-ball to 53, her second consecutive 50 in the series. Qiana Joseph took two wickets to finish with numbers of 7.4-2-24-2. Previously, the South African bowlers kept their stranglehold on the batters of the West Indies. South Africa dominated from the start by narrowing the West Indies to 9 for 2 in the sixth over. Deandra Dottin scored 71 out of 123 balls with a patient. She set up a 77-run partnership for the third wicket with wicketkeeper Rashada Williams (37 from 79 balls). But Dottin and Williams were the only West Indian batters to score in double figures. Shabnim Ismail led the bowling effort with figures of 3 for 31 in her 10 overs, while Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus came in with two wickets apiece to limit the West Indies to 157. “I think the batters need to pull up and make some runs for us, 157 runs in a 50-far game, you’re only going at three runs per over, which is easy to pick for a team like South Africa,” in said Captain Anisa Mohammed. “I thought Williams and Dottin played really well today, but again they need that support, a few others to get up and stick with them.”

