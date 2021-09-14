Northern Warriors Cricket Team Co-Owner Osman Osman is a born showman and businessman





Osman and his wife Shaaista shed light on the genesis of their “Blu Blood” company and how they hope to make a difference. Also read | Meet Brian Pascal: a 23-year-old businessman who is taking the entrepreneurial world by storm It’s wonderful to learn about all those people who make sure they always put their best foot forward in everything they want to get their hands on. This attitude has helped a few professionals and entrepreneurs of the world to create waves in their industries and inspire the youth in more ways than one. A powerful couple has done the same and motivated others to listen to their dreams as well and make consistent efforts to create the desired success; they are Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman. “Blu Blood” stands behind the creative visions of this couple, who have put their blood and soul into making their business a successful event and lifestyle management company, headquartered in South Africa and Dubai. About the birth of their company that provides the best lifestyle and management services, Osman says that a sweet story of fate brought him and his wife together, where they met through a mutual friend. Shaaista hosted a Childline Gala lunch for Women’s Day and Osman supported the cause. They quickly became friends and, after a romantic relationship, later married. Also read | Businessman duped of Rs 15 Lakh on pretense of facilitating tenders for work under government scheme Together they have more than 35 years of experience in hospitality, logistics, communication and marketing. Shaaista had completed several degrees in project management, labor law and natural medicine, to name a few, and Osman had a degree in International Management Marketing. These experiences, combined with the many struggles they both saw on their individual paths, connected them and helped them move deeper into the entertainment space. Born during the 2010 Confederation and World Cups, Blu Blood started out as a concierge company, which also had contracts with FIFA and major multinational brands. Osman then decided to join Shaaista’s Blu Blood venture because of their love and shared passion for the events and entertainment industry and today they are dedicated to providing live entertainment. Story continues When asked how they hope to make a difference, Shaaista says by building a brand and striving to empower women in a male-dominated industry. She is committed to making a difference by being visionary and leading by example in any roles and challenges. Osman hopes to make a difference by being a deal maker, bringing people together and bringing happiness in terms of the business they are in. The difference he believes they have made is that when people attend their events, they leave their problems behind and have fun and happiness at the shows. Blu Blood specializes in a variety of services including but not limited to live events and productions, artist and tour management, project management, social media, PR & digital marketing and crisis management. They have also collaborated with top companies including FIFA, UNICEF, The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Peermont and Tsogo Sun; music productions in Africa, top producers in Bollywood, internationally renowned comedians. They have also brought international stage productions for children to South Africa and played a pivotal role in assisting the United Nations Refugee Agency with an appeal campaign and also hosting the first-ever UN Iftar in Africa. Today, Osman is also one of the co-owners of the team of current Abu Dhabi T20 Cricket League champion Northern Warriors. One of Osmans’ entertainment highlights is being part of the cast for the South African hit film Material and Material 2, with a producer role in the latter. New material will be released in South Africa on October 15, 2021. Also, Shaaista continues to work tirelessly on one of her biggest projects to date called World Women’s Network and even received prominent nominations for awards.

