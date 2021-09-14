Iowa State Football Post-mortem: TOE

We will. Last week wasn’t that great, but at least we picked up the dub. Iowa State is known not to make the fastest start: UNI (2021), ULL (2020), UNI (2019) were all pretty tumultuous starts despite good overall seasons. Sure, Campbell and Co. will have the team ready for College Ames Day 2.0… right?

revenue

It’s no secret that turnover has been the story of the band’s Cy-Hawk rivalry for the past five years. Surprise, they’re making headlines again in 2021. Brock Purdy threw three interceptions (I’ll be one of the few defending him on two of them) and Breece Hall grounded one that ended up being sent back a whole five yards for a Hawkeye touch. Unfortunately, you can’t turn the ball four times against that opportunistic defense and walk away with a win.

Okay, to Brock’s INTs. One was a 40’s yard bomb for Xavier Hutchinson, a 50/50 ball at best. X couldn’t snag it and Matt Hankins got away with the football. Not a great or even good decision from Brock, especially considering that the ball got pretty horribly underfoot (it was late too, Hutch had a step off the snap.) Now on to the other two.

The second INT came with 4:30 to go in the third quarter on our own thirty meter line. Brock checks the ball to Hutchinson and the ball goes right through his hands. The ball was helmet high, but an extremely catchable ball for Hutch. It went right through his hands and into Seth Benson’s arms.

The third and final INT of the day was a ball that was reversed on the line of scrimmage. The only thing I can blame on Brock is that if he had waited half a second longer, instead of going to Hutch, he would have had Charlie Kolar come on a corner route. I can’t blame Brock for a great play by a defensive lineman getting his hand up there.

insult

Obviously, if we flip the ball four times, we’ll be back in the ‘what went wrong’ category. For the second week in a row, Iowa State was lethargic and completely out of energy on offense. The OL was bullied again, recipients couldn’t get a divorce, backs had no room to run and the QBs weren’t great (I’ll get to Dekkers later). In short, nobody looked good again.

Whether it’s play-calling or communication is unclear, but there’s no denying that something isn’t looking right. The Clones will have their chance next week to go head to head in Vegas against a UNLV team that has lost thirty-five points in the last two games and given up at least 460 yards in each game. Iowa State opens as a thirty-point favorite and given that the offense didn’t yield a combined thirty points in two games, it should be interesting to see if Tom Manning can get the boys in the right direction.

Hunter Dekkers came into the game and the attack seemed to get underway. I struggle with that decision, as mentioned before, because I find it hard to blame Purdy for two of the INTs. While I know Dekkers is capable of excellence, I thought it was strange that a team that has shown an amazing comeback ability just slammed the door on Purdy. Yes, the attack looked better at Dekkers, but it seemed like a quick trigger from Campbell.

Special teams

We knew it was too good to be true. Kicking off to the end zone is fun, but punting/punting back is still an incredible problem. Milton passed a punt that ended up being knocked down about twenty yards down the field, and Iowa also had some solid punt gains against our cover. Andrew Mevis chopped a forty-five yarder at the end of the game that would have narrowed the lead to seven and made a second attempt at an onside kick.

Can we take a moment to talk about the onside kicks? Even the best onside kick I’ve ever seen was wiped out by a team that couldn’t handle it. I really mean it? It was such a wonderful onside kick and we STILL couldn’t get it our way – I just don’t know what to say right now.

Not to mention that opponents who kick 50-yard bombs on Jack Trice are in fact still asking them to score an extra point, it’s unreal how poor our special teams can be so damn tall. Iowa held the field position the entire game thanks to their punter beating us within ten on almost every point. It was definitely a game to forget for the special teams unit (aside from which kicker tried the onside kick, because that was amazing).

Defense

Honestly, it wasn’t hard to find what went well in this game, especially since the good stuff was scarce. What was the good stuff? The defense, which arguably has been the case in recent years. When the offense has a bad day, the defense is there to save the day. No matter what they tried, the defense just couldn’t fill the gaps on Saturday. Four extra possessions for Iowa was just too much. If you told me before the game that Sam LaPorta would only have one catch, Petras would only throw 106 yards (11 of 21), and Tyler Goodson would have only fifty-five yards on twenty-one carry (2.6 ypc), I would really would have thought Iowa State would win the game by double digits.

It’s really hard to imagine a time when Iowa State had a top ten (now top five) opponent to less than 200 yards from total offense and still manage to lose the game by ten, but that’s what happens when your offense can’t do anything either… Just shit, man. This defense is broken, you know what plays for weeks just to not allow the offense to find the points or to really solidify the wins (with a few exceptions). This is a really weird time when the defense is clearly working. We get into these brawls that look really ugly. Not all of them were used to it, to be honest, or at least I wasn’t. For once I want a complete game… and it’s not the defense I have to worry about…

Hunter Dekkers

So I said earlier that I didn’t think pulling Purdy was the answer. Yet it is hard to deny that Dekkers simply outsmarted him. Dekkers had eleven completions (2 shy of Purdys 13) in just the fourth quarter and found Tarique Milton for the first passing touchdown of the Cyclones season. He seemed very calm in the bag and did a really good job of finding his way through his books and the right man. It’s probably not a good sign when your backup QB is one of the few things that went well… on to the NFL.

offence: D+

Defense: AN

Special teams: C-

Match day: still nice

sleep: Nonexistent

UNLV: In the sights