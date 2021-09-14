Week 3 vs. Purdue // UHND.com

There are no changes to the official attack depth chart this week. Michael Carmody is still listed as the starter at LT, although he is still in doubt with an ankle injury.
Tyler Buchner is still officially listed as the third quarterback.
POS
ON A
NAME
HT
WT
CLASS
WR
4
Kevin Austin Jr
6-2
215
SR
16
Deion Colzie
6-4 3/4
195
NS
WR
3
Avery Davis
5-11
202
5th
13
Joe Wilkins Jr
6-1 1/2
195
SR
LT
68
Michael Carmody
6-5 1/2
290
SO
79
Tosh Baker
6-8
307
SO
LG
52
Zeke Correl
6-3
295
JR
50
Rocco Spindler
6-4 5/8
300
NS
C
55
Jarrett Patterson
6-4 1/2
307
SR
73
Andrew Kristofic
6-4 1/4
295
JR
RG
62
Cain Madden
6-2 1/2
310
5th
56
John Dirksen
6-5 1/8
306
SR
RT
75
Josh Lugg
6-6 7/8
305
5th
76
Joe Alt
6-7 5/8
305
NS
AT
87
Michael Mayer
6-4 1/2
251
SO
85
George Takacs
6-6
247
SR
or
84
Kevin Bauman
6-4 1/2
242
SO
WR
0
Braden Lenzy
5-11 3/8
182
SR
21
Lorenzo Styles Jr.
6-1 1/8
195
NS
QB
17
Jack Coan
6-3 1/4
223
5th
10
Drew Pynea
5-11 1/2
200
SO
12
Tyler Buchner
6-1
215
NS
RB
23
Kyren Williams
5-9
199
JR
25
Chris Tyree
5-9 1/2
190
SO
Defense
The only change in defense this week is Jordan Botelho’s return to the two-deep. He wasn’t available for the first two weeks, but Brian Kelly said they would know for sure if he was available on Tuesday this weekend.
Prince Kollie is listed as the backup WILL, but Brian Kelly said he won’t be available this weekend.
