Week 3 vs. Purdue // UHND.com





Notre Dame DE Jordan Botelho (Photo by Notre Dame Athletics)

insult There are no changes to the official attack depth chart this week. Michael Carmody is still listed as the starter at LT, although he is still in doubt with an ankle injury. Tyler Buchner is still officially listed as the third quarterback. POS ON A NAME HT WT CLASS WR 4 Kevin Austin Jr 6-2 215 SR 16 Deion Colzie 6-4 3/4 195 NS WR 3 Avery Davis 5-11 202 5th 13 Joe Wilkins Jr 6-1 1/2 195 SR LT 68 Michael Carmody 6-5 1/2 290 SO 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 307 SO LG 52 Zeke Correl 6-3 295 JR 50 Rocco Spindler 6-4 5/8 300 NS C 55 Jarrett Patterson 6-4 1/2 307 SR 73 Andrew Kristofic 6-4 1/4 295 JR RG 62 Cain Madden 6-2 1/2 310 5th 56 John Dirksen 6-5 1/8 306 SR RT 75 Josh Lugg 6-6 7/8 305 5th 76 Joe Alt 6-7 5/8 305 NS AT 87 Michael Mayer 6-4 1/2 251 SO 85 George Takacs 6-6 247 SR or 84 Kevin Bauman 6-4 1/2 242 SO WR 0 Braden Lenzy 5-11 3/8 182 SR 21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. 6-1 1/8 195 NS QB 17 Jack Coan 6-3 1/4 223 5th 10 Drew Pynea 5-11 1/2 200 SO 12 Tyler Buchner 6-1 215 NS RB 23 Kyren Williams 5-9 199 JR 25 Chris Tyree 5-9 1/2 190 SO Defense The only change in defense this week is Jordan Botelho’s return to the two-deep. He wasn’t available for the first two weeks, but Brian Kelly said they would know for sure if he was available on Tuesday this weekend. Prince Kollie is listed as the backup WILL, but Brian Kelly said he won’t be available this weekend. POS ON A NAME HT WT CLASS FROM 7 Isaiah Foskey 6-5 260 JR 9 Justin Ademilola 6-1 3/4 255 SR or 12 Jordan Botelho 6-2 1/2 245 SO DT 57 Jayson Ademilola 6-3 280 SR 99 Rylie Mills 6-5 1/8 283 SO 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR NG 41 Kurt Hinish 6-1 3/4 300 5th 56 Howard Cross III 6-0 7/8 275 JR 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR BY 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-2 1/2 268 5th 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah 6-3 1/8 250 JR 90 Alex Ehrensberger 6-6 7/8 255 SO SHALL 27 JD Bertrand 6-1 230 JR 32 Prince Kollie 6-2 1/2 222 NS MIKE 40 Drew White 6-0 3/4 228 5th 52 Bo Bauer 6-2 3/4 233 5h ROV 24 Jack Kiser 6-1 5/8 222 JR or 10 Isaiah Pryor 6-1 1/2 217 5th or 26 Xavier Watts 5-11 1/2 195 SO CB 5 Cam Hart 6-2 1/2 205 JR 11 Ramon Henderson 6-2 1/2 207 SO FS 14 Kyle Hamilton 6-4 220 JR 2 DJ Brown 6-0 3/8 200 SR SS 3 Houston Griffith 6-0 3/4 202 5th 16 KJ Wallace 5-10 1/4 185 JR CB 6 Clarence Lewis 5-11 1/2 193 SO 28 Tariq Bracy 5-10 1/8 177 SR Special teams POS NEW NAME HT WT CLASS KO 39 Jonathan Doerer 6-3 197 5th 91 Josh Bryan 5-11 5/8 183 NS horsepower 39 Jonathan Doerer 6-3 197 5th 91 Josh Bryan 5-11 5/8 183 NS p 19 Jay Bramblett 6-1 1/2 197 JR 39 Jonathan Doerer 6-3 197 5th LS 65 Michael Vinson 6-2 230 SR 44 Alex Peitsch 6-1 1/8 210 SO HLD 19 Jay Bramblett 6-1 1/2 197 JR 30 Jake Rittman 6-2 1/2 210 SR PR 29 Matt Salerno 6-0 5/8 199 SR or 23 Kyren Williams 5-9 199 JR KR 25 Chris Tyree 5-9 1/2 190 SO 29 Matt Salerno 6-0 5/8 199 SR

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uhnd.com/football/team-news/depth-charts/2021/09/13/notre-dame-football-depth-chart-week-3-vs-purdue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos