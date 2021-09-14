Week 3 vs. Purdue // UHND.com

Connect with us

There are no changes to the official attack depth chart this week. Michael Carmody is still listed as the starter at LT, although he is still in doubt with an ankle injury.

Tyler Buchner is still officially listed as the third quarterback.

POSON ANAMEHTWTCLASS
WR4Kevin Austin Jr6-2215SR
16Deion Colzie6-4 3/4195NS
WR3Avery Davis5-112025th
13Joe Wilkins Jr6-1 1/2195SR
LT68Michael Carmody6-5 1/2290SO
79Tosh Baker6-8307SO
LG52Zeke Correl6-3295JR
50Rocco Spindler6-4 5/8300NS
C55Jarrett Patterson6-4 1/2307SR
73Andrew Kristofic6-4 1/4295JR
RG62Cain Madden6-2 1/23105th
56John Dirksen6-5 1/8306SR
RT75Josh Lugg6-6 7/83055th
76Joe Alt6-7 5/8305NS
AT87Michael Mayer6-4 1/2251SO
85George Takacs6-6247SR
or84Kevin Bauman6-4 1/2242SO
WR 0Braden Lenzy5-11 3/8182SR
21Lorenzo Styles Jr.6-1 1/8195NS
QB17Jack Coan6-3 1/42235th
10Drew Pynea5-11 1/2200SO
12Tyler Buchner6-1215NS
RB23Kyren Williams5-9199JR
25Chris Tyree5-9 1/2190SO

Defense

The only change in defense this week is Jordan Botelho’s return to the two-deep. He wasn’t available for the first two weeks, but Brian Kelly said they would know for sure if he was available on Tuesday this weekend.

Prince Kollie is listed as the backup WILL, but Brian Kelly said he won’t be available this weekend.

POSON ANAMEHTWTCLASS
FROM7Isaiah Foskey6-5260JR
9Justin Ademilola6-1 3/4255SR
or12Jordan Botelho6-2 1/2245SO
DT57Jayson Ademilola6-3280SR
99Rylie Mills6-5 1/8283SO
54Jacob Lacey6-1 5/8275JR
NG41Kurt Hinish6-1 3/43005th
56Howard Cross III6-0 7/8275JR
54Jacob Lacey6-1 5/8275JR
BY95Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa6-2 1/22685th
31Nana Osafo-Mensah6-3 1/8250JR
90Alex Ehrensberger6-6 7/8255SO
SHALL27JD Bertrand6-1230JR
32Prince Kollie6-2 1/2222NS
MIKE40Drew White6-0 3/42285th
52Bo Bauer6-2 3/42335h
ROV24Jack Kiser6-1 5/8222JR
or10Isaiah Pryor6-1 1/22175th
or26Xavier Watts5-11 1/2195SO
CB5Cam Hart6-2 1/2205JR
11Ramon Henderson6-2 1/2207SO
FS14Kyle Hamilton6-4220JR
2DJ Brown6-0 3/8200SR
SS3Houston Griffith6-0 3/42025th
16KJ Wallace5-10 1/4185JR
CB6Clarence Lewis5-11 1/2193SO
28Tariq Bracy5-10 1/8177SR

Special teams

POSNEWNAMEHTWTCLASS
KO39Jonathan Doerer6-31975th
91Josh Bryan5-11 5/8183NS
horsepower39Jonathan Doerer6-31975th
91Josh Bryan5-11 5/8183NS
p19Jay Bramblett6-1 1/2197JR
39Jonathan Doerer6-31975th
LS65Michael Vinson6-2230SR
44Alex Peitsch6-1 1/8210SO
HLD19Jay Bramblett6-1 1/2197JR
30Jake Rittman6-2 1/2210SR
PR29Matt Salerno6-0 5/8199SR
or23Kyren Williams5-9199JR
KR25Chris Tyree5-9 1/2190SO
29Matt Salerno6-0 5/8199SR

