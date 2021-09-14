Benet ready for 2A challenge





After consecutive section titles and a state trophy in 2019, the Benet girls tennis team moved up to Class 2A this fall. But if the early stages of this season are any indication, the Redwings are ready to meet the moment. Two days after finishing second on the St. Charles East invite, Benet improved to 9-1 in double encounters with an 8-0 win over Downers Grove North in Lisle Monday. “It will definitely be a bigger challenge (going from A to AA for the state series),” said Felicity Kolb, one of the 10 seniors on the squad, “but we are ready for the challenge. It will be fun and it will a good experience.” Kolb and fellow senior Kaitlyn Lee recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 1 doubles. Lee won a state doubles title in 2019 before teaming up with Kolb last fall, where the duo didn’t drop a set in capturing the St. Francis sectional title. “I think we have a lot of new talent on the team, which is nice,” Lee said. “The freshmen are obviously new and it’s great to have a lot of new skills. It’s really exciting.” Two of those freshmen played singles on Tuesday, with Clare Lupatka taking a 6-1, 6-0 decision at No. 1 singles and Meredith Converse adding a 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 2 singles. Benet will replace four-time state champion Daniella Nenadovich, who graduated last year. “It’s been very exciting so far,” said Lupatka, who finished second on the St. Charles invite. “I had a lot of fun. It’s nice to meet new people and to work together as a team. “As a team we’ve had a pretty good season so far and I’m looking forward to our upcoming games. Individually I’d say my game is in a good place now. I still have a few things to work on but otherwise it’s pretty solid.” Also victorious for the Redwings were the doubles teams of Claire Converse and Shane Delaney, Avery Lazaro and Maggie Rhoads, Ishaa Jain and Claudia Quick, Riley Conway and Viki Saulis and Emma Hemsworth and Adriana Enacopol. “It’s a nice stepping stone for our program,” said Benet coach Michael Hand about the mix of youth and experience on his selection. “I think the freshmen will get the land of the seniors. I’m happy with where we are.” The Trojans took third place at the Waubonsie Valley invite on Saturday, where Gina Liu took first place at number 3 singles on her birthday. DGN has also racked up double wins at Addison Trail, Hinsdale South and West Aurora so far. “We have a strong No. 1 singles player (Emily Wittmer),” said DGN coach Dana Graczyk. “She’s only a sophomore and she’s a hard worker who is always improving. And our number 1 doubles team (sisters Kate and Meghan Southworth) is solid. They are developing.”

