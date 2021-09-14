Sports
City committee approves curfew proposal for young people, approves tennis center management plan | Local news
After some discussion in caucus, commissioners tabled an amendment to change a citywide curfew for young people to 10 p.m.
During the caucus ahead of Monday’s Rome City Commission meeting, commissioners were divided on whether or not the curfew should be changed. The curfew applies to minors under the age of 17 who are not accompanied by a responsible adult.
Punishment, and who will be punished, has been questioned and Commissioner Mark Cochran said he was concerned about some wording in the current regulation.
The parents will be fined, city manager Sammy Rich said, and city attorney Andy Davis said the wording regarding juvenile courts was added so the city could cooperate with the courts in some cases.
Despite expressing support for the idea of an earlier curfew, city commissioner Bonny Askew said the city should be wary of enforcement and the message any measure would send.
If you tell these kids at this age that they’re not welcome at the center when they’re of age, they won’t come to the center, Askew said.
Commissioner Bill Collins indicated that the committee should have the discussion to let the task force do its job first and then talk about a curfew.
A group made up of the Public Safety Commission, church leaders and the community met on Sept. 2 to discuss the topic and form a task force to address the issue. The participants also agreed that the task force, which has not yet been formed, would work to involve young people in determining a solution.
Another question before the vote was also about whether 10 p.m. was early enough.
In full disclosure, I heard from several downtown businesses that said 10 is still late and told us to do 9 a.m., said city manager Sammy Rich.
Mayor Craig McDaniel said he had heard much the same from entrepreneurs he had interacted with.
The problem isn’t with the kids, it’s with the parents, McDaniel said. We have a problem and the 11am curfew didn’t fix the problem.
They asked Rome police chief Denise Downer McKinney about problems at the center since a brawl involving youths in the center on Aug. 14. The police proposed a curfew at 10 p.m. as a measure.
We had no problems this weekend because people are under the impression that the curfew has been imposed, Chief McKinney told the commissioners.
The commissioners approved a measure to allow a contract with Cliff Drysdale Tennis to take over the management of the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The company is part of the same umbrella company that runs Stonebridge Golf Course.
We have had exceptional results with Stonebridge and I expect we will have similar results, said Rich.
For the past year, Lisa Smith, director of tourism at Georgias Rome, was in charge of the tennis center. Rich applauded the amount of work Smith has put into the center.
The proposal, which has not yet been finalized, would be a $10,000 per month compensation, in addition to a 3% bonus based on earnings. It is a similar deal that the city has for the management of Stonebridge.
Rich said they hadn’t brought a final deal to the committee to get the ball rolling. Rich said the center would be the flagship of portfolio management companies, and said they specialize in creating tennis programs.
There will be something for everyone, Rich said.
