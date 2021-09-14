



Wolverines, Schulz lead at Wolverine Invitational after record day

Michigan took the 12-shot lead in the season-opening Wolverine Invitational with a score of 562 (-6) 36 holes on the UM golf course.

The Wolverines’ rounds of 280 (-4) and 282 (-2) both eclipsed the previous course record for a women’s tournament.

Four of the starting five of UM are individually in the top five, at the pace of co-leader Mikaela Schulz . Hailey Borja is the fourth, while Ashley Lau and Monet Chun are in fifth place.

De Maize and Blue underperformed five of the ten starting rounds. Website: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Tournament: Wolverine Invitation (Day 1 of 3)

Class: UM golf course (par 71, 6232 meters)

UM team position: 1st place out of 16 teams (280-282/562, -6) after day 1

Top UM Individual: Mikaela Schulz , 1st (68-70 / 138, -4)

Next UM Round: Tuesday, September 14 — host Wolverine Invitational (UM Golf Course), 8:45 a.m. (shotgun start) Results: Day 1 | Round 1

?? photo gallery ANN ARBOR, I. — With four of the five starters in the top five individually, the University of Michigan women’s golf team took an impressive 12-shot lead on Monday (September 13) with a total of six under par 562 for the first 36 holes of the Wolverine Invitation at the UM Golf Course. “Today was an absolute blast”, said UM coach Jan Dowling . “The team performed as they know they can at their home court, and that’s very satisfying for a player. The whole team was very disciplined all day – in decision-making, emotions and when to be aggressive – and the result was 32 birdies. Our group is so excited for tomorrow’s opportunity.” With the starting five underperforming half of their 10 rounds while racking up a total of 32 birdies, Michigan posted consecutive rounds that eclipsed the previous women’s tournament course record. First, UM’s 280 (-4) surpassed USC’s previous figure of 283 in the 2007 regional first round by three shots. UM followed that with a score of 282 (-2) in the second round. In the Maize and Blue’s first event on the UM golf course in nine years, Michigan set the pace in the morning with the third-lowest round in program history thanks to three underpowered Wolverine totals. Junior Mikaela Schulz tied her career low, with six birdies to set a 68 (-3) card, while sophomores Monet Chun rally for a 69 (-2). After four bogeys in her first seven holes, Chun had four left before catching fire and making six birdies, including five in the first nine, over her last 11 holes. With 15 pairs and a few birdies, junior Hailey Borja gave the Wolverine three in the red with her season opening 70 (-1). In the second 18 of the day, the Wolverines started strong again, holding a total of 282 (-2). Senior Ashley Lau posted a team-best 69 (-2), while Schulz followed with a 70 (-1), securing the individual lead with a total of 138 (-4). Borja added an even par 71, while senior Sophia Trombetta etched a 72 (+1) for the Wolverines. Schulz tops the standings with Iowa State’s Liyana Durisic (71-67/138). Borja is fourth with one-under 141, while Lau and Chun are in a tie for fifth with a tie par of 142. Trombetta scored 74 and 72 and is tied for 24th with 146. The Season Opening Event will conclude Tuesday morning with a final 18 holes with a shotgun start at 8:45am Team standing (after day 1 of 2) 1. MICHIGAN 280-282 = 562 (-6) 2. Virginia 288-286 = 574 3. Virginia Tech 289-286 = 575 4. Iowa State 297-279 = 576 5. Louisville 285-293 = 578 6. Kent State 300-284 = 584 7. Illinois 294-291 = 585 8. Ohio State 299-288 = 587 9. Northwestern 293-296 = 589 10. Kentucky 292-298 = 590 11. Washington 300-292 = 592 12. Notre Dame 303-292 = 595 13. Xavier 303-300 = 603 14. Indiana 299-305 = 604 15. Nebraska 306-301 = 607 16. Toledo 316-322 = 638 Top individuals 1. MIKAELA SCHULZ, U-M 68-70 = 138 (-4) Liyana Durisic, Iowa State 71-67 = 138 3. Aneka Seumanutafa, Ohio State 74-66 = 140 4. HAILEY BORJA, U-M 70-71 = 141 5. ASHLEY LAU, U-M 73-69 = 142 MONET CHUN, U-M 69-73 = 142 Crystal Wang, Illinois 73-69 = 142 Amanda Sambach, Virginia 69-73 = 142 Rebecca Skoler,Virginia 73-69 = 142* 10. Celeste Valinho, Virginia 74-69 = 143 Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Iowa State 74-69 = 143 Other Michigan Individuals T24. Sophia Trombetta 74-72 = 146 T53. Anika Dy 71-80 = 151* 90. Jacqueline Young 89-92 = 181* * individual play

