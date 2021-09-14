India did not respect the series. Didn’t respect Test cricket either’: Former England cricketer on canceled 5th Test | Cricket





Former England cricketer Paul Newman has not shied away from firing shots at the IPL, Indian cricketers and the BCCI after the fifth Test against England in Manchester was canceled due to Covid-19 fears in the Indian camp. India’s assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the series decider, causing tremors through the Indian locker room and ultimately leading to the cancellation of the match. However, Newman said the Indian cricketers did not want to take the field because they did not want to risk missing the resumption of IPL on September 19 in Dubai. ALSO READ| ‘If Ravi Shastri got out, where were the authorities involved?’: Salman Butt “It is impossible that this series decider would have been called off on the morning of the first day if the majority of Indian players had not flown to Dubai next Wednesday for the resumption of the richest cricket tournament. “No player from India with an IPL contract wanted to risk playing in this test, then testing positive and being forced to stay in England for another 10 days, causing him to miss the tournament restart in the UAE on September 19 Newman, who played 135 first-class matches and 177 List A games, wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. “Yogesh Parmar’s PCR positive test was the trigger Indias players needed to lift the sticks and get out of here as quickly as possible, even after all of them sent back massive negative tests on Thursday night. “There really shouldn’t be any reason why they couldn’t play after those test results were returned. That’s the criterion that has ruled every match this season as cricket continues to navigate the complex Covid world. Why should that change now? “India did not respect this series by withdrawing yesterday, nor did they respect Test cricket in ignoring Covid guidelines ahead of the fourth Test,” he added. The former sailor also blamed head coach Ravi Shastri’s book launch ahead of the fourth Test in London. “This entire outbreak at their camp could have been started by the presence of Shastri along with Captain Virat Kohli and several players and staff at a book launch at a London hotel that was attended by more than 150 people two days before the Oval Test. “It was a breach of protocols that personally angered those at the ECB, who have done so much over the past 18 months to keep the show on the road, not least with three Tests at Old Trafford last year costing millions. pounds in revenue for What a way for Lancashire to be rewarded for all they’ve done then,” he said.

