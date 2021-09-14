Legacy Tiger Teusink felt in Dutch-Dutch Christian tennis rivalry





HOLLAND A week after the death of Holland tennis Hall of Fame coach Tiger Teusink, the Tiger legacy was on full display in a competitive Christian rivalry match Holland-Holland. The Maroons are coaches of Steve Gorno, a former Holland High School player who played for Teusink and later coached with him at Hope College. The coaching tree continued on the other side of the net with Holland-coach Kyle Kreps as a former player of Holland and Hope College, who played for Gorno. That is the legacy of Hall of Fame Tiger Teusink, a tennis player and icon for more than half a century, who passed away last week at the age of 84. I grew up with Tiger, Gorno said. I have been around him all my life and he has been one of the biggest influences of my coaching career and also my personal life. The things he talked about, class, integrity, treating yourself with the utmost pride so that you can always hold your head high whether you win or lose is something he thought we all were and those lessons will take you all your life. stay alive. I’m just trying to do my best to continue his legacy. Just look around the Dutch community and the coaches that are here and the kids that play and its reach goes way beyond this community and the state of Michigan. He really had a national impact on the sport of tennis. It’s cool when he’s the guy you grew up with. Hopefully I make him proud and continue that. More:Legendary Dutch tennis coach Tiger Teusink passed away at 84 Holland Christian defeated Holland 7-1 at Holland Christian on Monday. Anytime you take the Netherlands and Holland Christian out and I don’t care what sport it is, it’s good for the community, no matter what the result, Gorno said. We like to fight against them and they like to fight against us. It’s just a slightly higher level of intensity because it’s that crosstown rival. It was the first time Kreps coached against a former coach like Gorno. It was a little different to be adversaries. I liked it, but I wish we could have shown it a little better, Kreps said. Knowing how he puts his men on edge, they played with a little more fire than I’ve seen from them, and that’s an honor for Gorno. Gorno enjoyed watching Kreps in action as a fellow coach. It was a lot of fun, said Gorno. Kyle was one of my favorites (to coach). He is the personification of class. He built that Holland program around that and it’s nice to see how well they are coached and how positive they are. I couldn’t be more proud of him as a coach and what he’s done. Holland Christians Jaden Bender put on a strong game to beat Hollands Sean Ruhf 6-2, 6-0 in number 1 singles. The key was the percentage of the first time. Bringing in my serve and keeping my head on my shoulders, don’t let the rivalry aspect get into my head. It was a good game, Bender said. Dutch Christians Alex Maschke defeated Hollands Aiden Sin 6-1, 6-3 in number 3 singles. Holland Christians Josh Dawson tops Hollands James Baer 6-1, 6-4 at number 4 singles. The Maroons won the doubles, although the competition was fierce, with two flights to three sets. Leif Bauman-Simon Langejans defeated Sam Payne-Elliot Wehrmeyer 6-4, 6-3 at number 1 in doubles. At number 2, the Dutch Christians defeated Tryg Tanis-Henry Langejans Emmett Book-Andrew Lubbers 5-7, 7-5, 6-1. The closest game of the day was #3 doubles where Holland Christians Mitch Boerman-Hayden Bauman defeated Hollands Oscar Miller-Tennessee Miller 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Holland Christian also won at No. 4 doubles with Jackson Engbers-Johnny DeLeon beating Connor Huizenga-Graham VanFassen 6-3, 6-1. Our boys are playing really great tennis at the moment. We picked up the intensity in our doubles. We’ve always had great singles, but our doubles teams come together and play great tennis, Gorno said. Holland’s victory came from Cristian Castro-Gonzalez, who defeated Tyler Hemmeke 6-0, 6-2 in number 2 singles. We knew it was going to be a fight and I think HC definitely brought it, Kreps said. We’ve fought back a lot of games and that’s huge. There were a lot of good things, but also a lot to improve on. Credit coach Gorno and HC were ready to play. Please contact Sports Editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’[email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

