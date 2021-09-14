Sports
Former Colgate women’s hockey standout Wilson-Bennett reunites with Sciba at Union
While an assistant coach for Colgate’s women’s hockey team, Josh Sciba recruited forward Breanne Wilson-Bennett to come to the Hamilton campus and play for the Raiders for the 2014-15 season.
Seven years later, Sciba recruited Wilson-Bennett again, this time to join his staff of the Union College women’s hockey team.
Wilson-Bennett is one of two new assistant coaches for the Dutch women (the other being Chris Ardito), who will play their first game since the 2019-20 season against RIT in Rochester on October 1.
The circle is complete, Wilson-Bennett said. I loved him as a coach. I applied for another position, a graduate assistant [at Castleton], and wanted to use Josh as a reference just because he knows my hockey skills and a little bit about my background, so I got in touch.
This happened before the COVID-19 pandemic that halted the Dutchwomens 2020-21 season. Sciba told Wilson-Bennett he was looking for new assistant coaches.
We kept in touch, said Wilson-Bennett, who played professionally last season for the Toronto Six of the National Womens Hockey League (which was recently renamed the Premier Hockey Federation). We have gone through the application procedure. I knew I wanted to coach at the highest possible level in women’s hockey, so I turned down that grad assistant [job] and pretty much went all in on this opportunity. I’m super excited to be working with him on this side of the couch right now. I know that his vast knowledge of the game is something that will further my career. I can learn so much from him.
Wilson-Bennett had an outstanding career at Colgate. She ranks 11th on the Raiders all-time career scoring list with 101 points on 49 goals and 52 assists. In her senior season in 2018, she helped the Raiders reach the NCAA Frozen Four Championship game, losing 2-1 to ECAC Hockey rival Clakrson in overtime. In a 4-3 double win over Wisconsin in the semifinals, Wilson-Bennett scored three goals, including the OT winner, and added an assist.
When Wilson-Bennett arrived at Colgate, she joined a team that hadn’t had a winning season since 2008-09. In her first season, the Raiders went 7-25-2.
That would be her only losing season. Colgate went 22-9-7 in 2015-16. That was followed by a record 22-11-3 in 2016-17 and then 34-6-1 in 2017-18.
When we recruited her, we tried to change that program a little bit, Sciba said. If you look at her playing, she did everything. She had an element of tenacity in her game. She was a resilient child. She did everything. She was a hard worker. She was someone who played an aggressive style, could play in any situation we thought. We really liked how hard she competed, and I think we wanted someone with that grit factor [to her game].
It was those qualities that led Sciba to hire Wilson-Bennett.
I think when you talk to Bre, she’s an extremely confident young woman, Sciba said. She is very eloquent, she can speak well. She clearly had a great education at Colgate. But if you look at the experiences she’s had as a player, just knowing her as a person and what she’s been through, I think if you look at all those things, they’re things that we want for our girls. So when we tried to share messages with our players, we know that we have someone on our staff who can really communicate that, who has been through it, who has gone through it, and I think that makes our messages that much more powerful when you have a young woman who has done the same things that our girls can look up to.
