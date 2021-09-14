How to be happy at work

Payingit International considers happiness at work as one of the most important things in life, so they gave us some tips about happiness at work.

If you look at Dutch culture, you may notice that Dutch sobriety is often passed on far into companies and employees. Do you want to do a job that you like? Sure, but money has to be earned and that only works if you work hard enough.

Because the Dutch are so driven in their work, experiencing happiness at work often comes second, third or even last when it comes to their priorities. In this article you can read what happiness at work is exactly, why it is sometimes not experienced and how you can increase your happiness at work!

What is happiness at work?

Happiness at work can be described as enjoying the work you do. While this is a good explanation, happiness at work is more than just experiencing pleasure. Happiness at work gives satisfaction, which in turn stimulates you to do your best.

Happiness at work also has to do with whether you experience positive social interactions in the workplace and whether you get support from colleagues and supervisors. It ensures that you can work hard and that the work you do gives you energy. Experiencing happiness at work helps you to give a positive boost to your work and private life in addition to your job.

What contributes to happiness at work? Which factors are decisive?

Happiness at work is very personal for everyone. Some employees experience it when they are given more responsibility in the workplace, while others experience more happiness at work by being given fewer responsibilities. In addition, the opportunity to work on your personal development is an important factor for experiencing happiness at work.

How meaningful is your work to you and how much value are you as an employee to the company? When an employee does not feel like one of many and is told what specifically he contributes to the company, job happiness will increase.

Furthermore, room for growth within the current position or with a view to promotions would also contribute to happiness at work. The opportunity to build a career gives the employee the idea that he can progress as a person, employee and career.

How can a company contribute to increasing employee happiness at work?

As an employer and organization you can take a number of steps to inspire or increase employee happiness at work. A healthy organization works with a clear structure and offers sufficient support for the rest of the company from the highest positions.

It is important that directors, managers and other executives adequately support employees and create opportunities to achieve their personal goals. Do your best to avoid a negative atmosphere between employers and employees. This allows your organization to function as a whole. For example, schedule positive feedback moments so that your employees can hear what is going well and how everyone is making a difference in the organization.

As an employer, you too can contribute to the atmosphere in the workplace. A pleasant atmosphere contributes to happiness at work. You achieve this by stimulating the team spirit; organize company outings, team building days and try to stimulate social interactions between employees. You can do this by, for example, placing a pool, table tennis or dartboard in the office or by organizing projects for the organization in which colleagues who normally do not work together in a team.

Why is it that many employees do not experience happiness at work?

For some, it is difficult to create positive feelings for their work, in addition to the fact that their work supports them financially. When this is the case, the employee lives to work. As an employee, it is important to work correctly in order to organize his life in a pleasant way.

You can often test how you feel about your job by asking yourself whether you see work as a necessity, a passion, a hobby, or a way to achieve other goals in your life.

The tricky part is that it sometimes seems that happiness at work and financial security are opposed to each other. It is precisely this financial security that prevents people from changing jobs if they do not experience job happiness somewhere. Looking for a new job brings uncertainty. Although you experience little happiness at work, the step to change jobs can be too stressful or overwhelming.

Tips for more happiness at work

Want to experience more happiness at work? Did you know that you can contribute to more happiness at work yourself? You can contribute to your happiness at work with these five handy tips.

1. Work on your discipline

This allows you to perform tasks better and faster, giving you the feeling that you have been productive at the end of your working day.

2. Set your boundaries

If you’re honest about whether you’re looking for more or less of a challenge, you can better tailor the work to your mental state.

3. Invest in social relationships with your colleagues

Invite a colleague to do something fun outside of work.

4. Multitasking isn’t always good

When you can focus all your attention and energy on one task at a time, you can work with a more relaxed feeling.

5. Communicate clearly

It makes sense, of course, but if you start paying attention and really commit to communicating clearly, you’ll see what a difference this can make. When others know what to expect from you and vice versa, you invest in relationships with your colleagues and superiors.

Payingit International is happy to help you with all your questions about working in the Netherlands, from IND sponsors to the 30% facility.