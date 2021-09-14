Jensen Castle Leads Wildcats on Day One of Wolverine Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Michigan. The Kentucky women’s golf team opened the 2021-22 season on Monday with a 36-hole marathon and mixed results.

At times, the Wildcats played like the team that qualified for the NCAA Championship Finals last season and enjoyed a big summer individually; at other times the UK was plagued with inconsistency one would expect for the first tournament of the season.

In the first two rounds of the Wolverine Invitational, the UK is in 10th place with a score of 22-over par. The Wildcats fired an 8-over-par 292 in the morning round, but couldn’t keep up the momentum and followed with a 14 -over-par 298 in the afternoon.

Michigan, the host of the tournament and co-qualifier for the 2021 NCAA Championship Finals, took advantage of his home course on the University of Michigan golf course (par 71, 6,232 yards) scoring 6 under par in two rounds. The Wolverines lead Virginia by 12 shots and are the only school in the field with 16 teams in red.

She picks up where she left off this summer as she won the 2021 US Women’s Amateur and helped Team USA to a Curtis Cup, junior Jensen Castle posted a pair of 72’s and is tied for 12th in 2-over par overall. Liyana Durisic of Iowa State and Mikaela Schulz of Michigan lead the 90-player pack with 4 under par.

The final round kicks off Tuesday at 8.45am with a shotgun start. Live scoring remains available on

“We didn’t quite get the start we wanted today,” UK head coach Golda Chest said. “We gave away a lot of shots all day and didn’t get enough birdies to make up for them. We’re looking forward to getting back on the course tomorrow morning and coming back after that.”

The Wildcats enter the season with perhaps the greatest hopes in school history. Kentucky, number 23 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s preseason survey, returns all five players who qualified for the national championship in May. After a spring break, several individuals enjoyed strong summers, including Castle’s historic win at the US Women’s Amateur and Marissa Wenzler’s dominant championship week at the Women’s Western Amateur.

The UK’s biggest goals will have to wait until spring, but the postseason is now starting, and Monday’s opening round was the first step in that long journey that could end back in Michigan in eight months. The University of Michigan golf course is one of four venues for the NCAA Regionals this season.

Castle seems to like the track after a strong start to the season. Her morning round was relatively stress free with 14 pars, two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. Twice she made it to 1-under par, but a double bogey late in the round ruined her chance at her first round under par of the season.

The Afternoon 18 required a resilience that Castle showed time and again on her US Women’s Amateur run. After rolling a par on the opening hole, Castle made a bogey on four straight holes to reach a 5-over par on the day. The South Carolina native settled with four straight pairs, then got back some blows with three birdies over a five-hole stretch to the back nine. She played the last 13 holes of the day on 3-uner par.

Junior Maria Villanueva Aperribay is just two shots back from Castle at 4-over par. She equaled Castle in the morning with a 72 with two birdies and just three bogeys. Back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 reversed the momentum and she finished with a 74.

Fifth year seniors Rikke Svejgard Nielsen and Sarah Fite are tied for 49th at 8-over par. Their rounds were identical on Monday with 74s to open the season and 76s in the second round. Svejgård Nielsen, the 2021 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year, is the most experienced Wildcat on the roster, but Fite made her first collegiate appearance since February 2020.

sophomore Laney Frye came out slow to open the season. The 2021 SEC All-Freshman roster took a 79 in her first round of the season, matching her highest score in Kentucky, and followed with a 77. She is tied for 72nd place.

Playing individually only, junior red shirt Ryan Bender is in 77th place with 15 over par. Bender played in her first tournament since fall 2019, firing a 77 in the morning and an 80 in the afternoon.

There are five WGCA-ranked preseason teams this week, including the Wildcats. no. 17 Virginia, no. 20 Virginia Tech, No. 24 Michigan and No. 25 Kent State are also ranked.

This week’s tournament is one of four fall tournaments for Kentucky.

For the latest news on the Kentucky women’s golf team, follow the team Twitter, facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKathletics.com.