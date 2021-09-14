Auburn football fans react to number of ranked matches still on track





Auburn football plays in the Southeastern Conference, so fans know the schedule will be tough every season. Year after year, the Tigers face off against Alabama, Georgia, LSU and more, and this season the difficulty has only risen due to a near-complete turnover of the coaching staff in the off-season. While the Tigers are often overlooked as the “little brother” of local rival Alabama, Auburn football has been the least affected by the tides since 2007 and still has one of the most brutal schedules in all of college football. As much as the schools are eager to complain at other conferences, their schedules will never be as tough as those in SEC land. Recently, RedditCFB posted the number of ranked opponents each team has yet to play this season, and you already know who topped the list: Classified teams that stay on track: Chestnut brown 6

Arkansas 5

Alabama 5

A&M 4

Georgia 3

Florida 2 Penn St 4

Ohio St 2

Iowa 2

Oregon 1

Oklahoma 1

Clemson 0 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 13, 2021 Yes, it’s still early in the season, and yes, some of those ranked opponents could potentially be taken out of the rankings before the Tigers face them, but that goes for every team on the list. Only Auburn Football will face six ranked teams in #1 Alabama, #2 Georgia, #7 Texas A&M, #10 Penn State, #17 Ole Miss and #20 Arkansas before the season ends. It would have been seven if LSU had stayed in the top 25. Four of the Tigers’ remaining ten regular-season games will be played against the top ten opponents. If that doesn’t tell you that this is an SEC country, I’m not sure. While the rest of the season will be an almost monstrous challenge for Auburn football, fans are used to the SEC grind: maroon fans pic.twitter.com/0nRn3Xj4ri — Clayton (he/him) (@SkeletonsCanSee) September 13, 2021 Welcome to our world https://t.co/gIOIZPpj6R — a town in Texas (@warneagle) September 13, 2021 Just another day in paradise https://t.co/LyJmGi2Exx – AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) September 13, 2021 #We are Auburn, and we regularly face five ranked teams per season, plus our selective non-con always has an opportunity to be ranked. https://t.co/Mduy4eUa5F pic.twitter.com/pPlZfqvYcB — Lindsay Crosby (@AuburnBanker) September 13, 2021 Much is at stake for Bryan Harsin’s Southeastern Conference debut, but it’s nothing new for seasoned Auburn football fans. It all starts with the Tigers’ trip to #10 Penn State scheduled for this weekend.

