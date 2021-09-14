Tritons opens tennis season | News, Sports, Jobs





LINDSBORG, Kan. – Marketa Beladova and Zamani Moyo kicked off the 2021-22 season with victories for the Iowa Central tennis team here Saturday at the Bethany College Invitational. Beladova, a returning player from last year who helped the Tritons finish 10th at the National Championships, won the A-Fly Championship. 24th-ranked Beladova lost just four games on the day. “This was an extremely impressive tennis from Marketa,” Iowa Central head coach Eric Sturgis said. “She was very dominant at the tournament. I’m looking forward to seeing her play at the regional championship in two weeks.” Emma Semery was fifth with a 2-2 record in flight B, Tricia Veldhuizen was ninth in flight C and Luba Moyo was fifth in flight D. “Overall it was a very hot day for tennis,” said Sturgis. “But our ladies played well and it was a good first tournament. We look forward to building further against Central College next weekend.” A freshman, Moyo put together a 3-0 day with wins over the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds. “I was very happy with the way Zamani played throughout the tournament”, said Sturgis. “He fought through adversity and won the crucial points to win a very tough A-flight.” Eduard Valenca was third in the A-flight with Arthur Praud fifth. Both went 2-1. Nolan Laduree was third in the B flight and Nicholas Espinoza finished fourth in the B flight. Theo Devals won the C flight, dropping just three games. All three came into a final meeting with his teammate, Nick Mathis, who finished second. Luis Fuentes was third and Christian Zepeda fifth in the D flight. “I was very proud of (Valenca and Praud) in the A-flight,” said Sturgis. “They won two games against stiff competition. For the first tournament of the year, this was a great achievement. We saw that we needed to work on some things, but overall it was a very good performance. “All our men won at least two matches in a tournament with a strong JUCO team, as well as solid NAIA teams.” The men from Iowa Central go to Grand View on Tuesday and the women go to Central next Saturday. The ITA Regional Championships will take place September 24-26 in Arkansas City, Kansas. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

