Chase Young about Justin Herbert was right. Passing QBs in 2021 NFL Draft Wasn’t

Justin Herbert threw over 300 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers’ 20-16 Week 1 win over Washington, giving Burgundy and Gold fans a glimpse of what could have been.

Herbert was on the board when Washington selected pass rusher Chase Young as second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. After his sensational rookie season and performance against Washington on Sunday, it’s easy to say Ron Rivera’s club should have taken Hebert when they got the chance.

But hindsight is 20/20. And the truth is that Young was the right choice then and still is. The pass rusher was tagged as a generational prospect by many design experts with little to no weaknesses. Young played for Washington in 2020, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and playing a key role in changing his hometown franchise. Washington entered 2021 with high hopes, with Young’s presence being one of the main reasons.

What Herbert’s outing on Sunday shows, however, isn’t that Washington screwed up by passing him on in 2020, rather Rivera and his revamped front office should have been more aggressive in the 2021 NFLDraft to take one of the five first-round picks. passers, especially the last two chosen in Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

This has several elements, but let’s start with the most obvious: you need a franchise quarterback to win in the NFL. And if you don’t have a franchise quarterback, the next best option is having a young signal caller with the advantage of being a franchise QB.

Washington went into the season with neither.

For the 2021 draft, Rivera said Washington would consider moving to a quarterback at the right price, but didn’t want to risk the team’s future. That’s perfectly fair considering the price of going from number 19 to the top three to select Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson or Trey Lance. It was unrealistic to take such a step.

But two quarterbacks, Fields and Jones, dropped out of the top 10. The Panthers and Broncos, two teams with murky QB situations of their own, both passed. The Bears, who originally had one pick behind Washington, parted ways with a 2022 first-rounder and two mid-round picks to move up nine places to get their future franchise passer into Fields.

That’s not a hefty price, all things considered, and one that seems well worth it for Chicago. Fields excelled in the preseason, although that doesn’t mean much, and should perhaps already be the Bears’ starter. In limited snaps on Sunday, the former Ohio State star already showed flashes of his exceptional talent. It’s only a matter of time before he is their QB1.

Then there’s Jones, who fell all the way to number 15 and fell right into Bill Belichick’s lap. Like Fields, the former Alabama star also impressed in the camp and preseason. In fact, Jones understood the Patriots’ system so well that Belichick cut off incumbent starter and former MVP, Cam Newton, from giving the rookie the lead in Week 1.

Trading for Jones wouldn’t have cost Washington nearly as much as the Bears to advance to Fields. The Cowboys, Chargers and Vikings, pick the numbers 12-14, never took quarterbacks there. Minnesota even traded their pick for the Jets, who used it for an internal offensive lineman.

Washington was ranked No. 19 and selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, a tackling machine with exceptional athleticism. But Davis only started a year in college and Washington is slowly bringing him along so far. Davis only played 56% of the defensive snaps in Week 1, as linebackers Cole Holcomb (100% snaps) and Jon Bostic (81%) were much more likely to be on the field.

Davis could still be a really good NFL player. He has the qualities to be one. But unlike Young, he was a top five or top 10 squad for a reason. Washington has a young core of defensive talent and the addition of Young last year turned a solid unit into an elite now ready to win.

Davis could be a top linebacker in a few years, but that doesn’t match the timing of the rest of the defensive core. Jonathan Allen is locked up for the long haul, but Daron Payne and Montez Sweat may only have a few more years in Washington before going elsewhere through big payday. Young will get a lucrative contract in a few years. It’s hard to imagine they can all get top dollar in Washington.

Washington won the NFC East in 2020 thanks to its dominant defense. Young played an important part in that as well, proving every week why he was worthy of that number 2 pick. But on offense, the club started last season with four quarterbacks, none of whom performed better than average. While it was a great story, it wasn’t a recipe for long-term success.

Washington knew that and so they played aggressively for ex-Lions star Matt Stafford in January. But that same thirst for a franchise quarterback vanished after they signed Fitzpatrick in free agency, an upgrade from — on paper at least — than 2020’s QB room, but a player with a significantly reduced ceiling.

Now, after a week, he is injured. Of course Washington couldn’t have expected that, but football is a violent game. There was never a guarantee that Fitzpatrick would play all 17 games, even though he has had a relatively healthy career thus far.

The point here is regardless of whether Fitzpatrick was injured or not. The 38-year-old is playing for his ninth franchise for a reason. He also never made it to the playoffs as a starter. He’s a solid veteran quarterback, but has never been and never will be the franchise man. He istheideal veteran for a young quarterback to sit behind and learn from, just what Miami did to him and Tua Tagovailoa last season.

So even after Washington signed Fitzpatrick in free agency, getting one of those quarterbacks in the first round should have been priority 1A for Washington in the draft. Now, barring a string of heroic performances from Taylor Heinicke, Washington will once again be in quarterback no man’s land.

Where the franchise was in 2020, choosing Chase Young over Justin Herbert was the right move. But with everything shaking up last fall, the 2021 Draft was the perfect time for Washington to select a first-round quarterback. There was no position more urgent than QB at the time. That still stands five months later, alone with the team in a deeper hole at the most important position in the sport.

In the NFL, fans want to win Super Bowls. Even for a franchise that has won as much as Washington has over the past three decades, getting out of the playoffs early isn’t enough. Going into the season with Fitzpatrick and Heinicke as quarterbacks was unlikely to result in a real battle in Washington.

Business as usual dude. We’ve been in this situation before,” Logan Thomas said on Sunday. “Obviously Taylor is a little more mobile than Fitz, but the same old story as last year.

Rivera has preached to build this franchise the right way, and his early success in Washington has earned the fan’s patience. But until Washington finally gets that franchise quarterback, it’s going to be the same “old story” every year.