Katydid, Grasshopper and Cricket Songs

Posted on September 13, 2021.

By Ranger Steve Mueller

Night sounds abound from late summer to early fall. We can open windows now that the excessive heat has abated, the nights are less humid and longer. Not too long ago it was light until 10pm and now the sky gets dark at 8:30am. On September 22, the sun will reach the autumnal equinox, creating 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness anywhere on the planet. Songs fill the air before bed, letting you know that life is in abundance.

The activity of life is in high mode. Birds are migrating, deer are getting into ruts, monarchs are migrating and some mammals are busy getting ready for a long winter retreat. Some hibernate and rush to add fat for a long sleep, while others gather and store food to sustain them through the dreary winter months.

Several strategies are needed to survive the cold, but most insects go into diapause. Diapause is when life activities are suspended until the temperature becomes conducive to movement. A few such as darner dragonflies migrate to warmer climates. Monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico to spend the winter in cold mountains to hibernate.

Most insects overwinter as eggs, larva or pupae, but a few grasshoppers survive the winter as partially developed nymphs. Grasshopper nymphs can be recognized from adults by the lack of fully developed wings. They can jump, but not fly. Most grasshoppers, crickets and katydids in the order Orthoptera survive the winter as eggs. In your home, an adult cricket can survive the winter in the warmth you provide.

There are about 30 cricket species in Michigan. They produce some of the most beautiful music for the order. Songs are not produced by all cricket species. If you’re trying to sleep, you may not like cricket courtship songs. The song is produced by the insect moving a sharp edge of a wing against a file-like ridge on a thickened leathery upper wing cover. They are mostly nocturnal, as are most katydids. Katydids produce sound in the same way as crickets, but are not as musical. They find no means to survive indoors.

Crickets eat insect eggs, fly pupae, aphids, soft insects, soft fruits and plant foliage. Some of these can be found in your home. Katydids look a bit like grasshoppers, but usually remain hidden in the vegetation, limiting activity until after dark. The most striking difference between grasshoppers and katydids is the length of the antennae. Grasshoppers have short antennae and katydids have antennae longer than their bodies. They are often referred to as longhorn grasshoppers.

Most of us are familiar with the appearance of field crickets, but many crickets have a unique appearance. Even for those who recognize the black field cricket, there are two species that cannot be distinguished from each other in appearance. Spring field cricket becomes active around May 20 and ends its season on July 6. Fall field cricket is active most years from July 15 to November 11. My college professor, Dr. Roger Bland, published the book Orthoptera of Michigan through MSU Extension. It is beautifully illustrated and is the only book to represent a state. Regional books are available, but his work can introduce you to Michigan species.

Go out at night to listen to some of Michigan’s 33 katydid species. They will be among the vegetation where they resemble live or dead leaves. Most in our region are green. Like crickets and grasshoppers, they have jumping hind legs. At this time of year they can fly, but they rarely do unless disturbed. They eat leaves, flowers and pollen, but it is their sound that catches our attention. Like the crickets, they produce sound through stridulation when they rub one wing against the other.

Sound attracts mates, so katydids need to hear it. Both sexes have hearing organs at the base of the tibia of the foreleg. Michigan’s 61 species of locusts have ear tympanums at the base of their abdomens. Cricket ears, like those of katydids, are located on the front legs. Start exploring to find the states of 124 Orthoptera.

Many have heard that we can determine the temperature by counting the snow tree cricket for 15 seconds and then adding 40. The Orthoptera have fascinating natural niches and behaviors that the observer will learn.

Questions about natural history or suggestions for topics can be directed to Ranger Steve (Mueller) at [email protected] – Ody Brook Nature Sanctuary, 13010 Northland Dr. Cedar Springs, MI 49319 or call 616-696-1753.