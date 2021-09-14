“Eli, what have you done?” Five Things We Learned From Peyton & Eli’s Monday Night Football Broadcast

Mondays just got a whole lot more fun thanks to the Manning brothers.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning used their Monday Night Football debut with Peyton and Eli MegaCast during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders game to prove they’re just as fun to watch in the non-conventional booth (read: remote production room) as they were on the field.

Not only did Peyton remind us of what we already knew — that he’s a bona fide walking encyclopedia of the game — but he and Eli gave everyone who listened invaluable insight into the game.

I’m not sure I’d be good at it, but Peyton and Eli crush it. I learn so much by listening to them and it feels like they are sitting on the couch with me. What an innovative and creative idea. Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 14, 2021

Heck, even if you cared less about the X’s and O’s of football, the siblings’ incessant chirping at each other and story time with guests Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, and Russell Wilson were reason enough to tune in.

From Peyton blaming his younger brother for a errant fire alarm to Eli making fun of his older brother for the size of his forehead, here are five things we learned from the broadcast:

Peyton won’t tolerate noise when the home side go on the attack…

“Drink your beer, slow down and leave [Derek] Carr plays quarterback.” — Peyton on Raiders fans are too loud

“He had that stadium training. The fans would be fined if they talked when the Colts were on the attack. If a man tried to order a beer, everyone would tell him to keep calm until the defense was on the pitch. ” — Eli on Peyton’s time as QB in Indianapolis

Eli and Peyton make a mean impression of Derek Carr and Jon Gruden…

“I’ve always wanted to play Jon Gruden. This is what Jon Gruden says to Derek Carr in the headset.” The Manning brothers show us what the pre-snap conversation looks like on ESPN2 and @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/76TK8aRPMw ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2021

Eli has no coldness when it comes to Peyton’s forehead…

“Shocking that a helmet doesn’t fit you. They didn’t have an XXL helmet for that forehead.” — Eli when Peyton tried to demonstrate a play

“You need some more powder on that forehead. It looks like you sprayed Pam all over it.” — Eli when Peyton talked about fitting helmets

Travis Kelce Is So Unsure Who The Chiefs Will Play On Sunday…

“[Watching this game] I’m trying not to get too technical because I think we’re going to play the Chargers this week. Oh wait, maybe we’ll play Baltimore. I don’t even know I’m lost in the season.” — Kelce who Kansas City plays on in week 2

*Five minutes later*

“Hey, Travis, you’ll be playing the Ravens next week just in case, so make sure you don’t fly to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.” — Peyton

Peyton treats Eli like the little brother he is…

“Eli, what have you done?” — Peyton when a fire alarm interrupted their broadcast

*FIRE ALARM* Peyton: “Eli, what have you done?” pic.twitter.com/OxCjlENsSl Don from Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) September 14, 2021

So…same time next week?