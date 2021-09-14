Sports
“Eli, what have you done?” Five Things We Learned From Peyton & Eli’s Monday Night Football Broadcast
Mondays just got a whole lot more fun thanks to the Manning brothers.
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning used their Monday Night Football debut with Peyton and Eli MegaCast during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders game to prove they’re just as fun to watch in the non-conventional booth (read: remote production room) as they were on the field.
Not only did Peyton remind us of what we already knew — that he’s a bona fide walking encyclopedia of the game — but he and Eli gave everyone who listened invaluable insight into the game.
I’m not sure I’d be good at it, but Peyton and Eli crush it. I learn so much by listening to them and it feels like they are sitting on the couch with me. What an innovative and creative idea.
Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 14, 2021
Heck, even if you cared less about the X’s and O’s of football, the siblings’ incessant chirping at each other and story time with guests Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, and Russell Wilson were reason enough to tune in.
From Peyton blaming his younger brother for a errant fire alarm to Eli making fun of his older brother for the size of his forehead, here are five things we learned from the broadcast:
Peyton won’t tolerate noise when the home side go on the attack…
“Drink your beer, slow down and leave [Derek] Carr plays quarterback.” — Peyton on Raiders fans are too loud
“He had that stadium training. The fans would be fined if they talked when the Colts were on the attack. If a man tried to order a beer, everyone would tell him to keep calm until the defense was on the pitch. ” — Eli on Peyton’s time as QB in Indianapolis
Eli and Peyton make a mean impression of Derek Carr and Jon Gruden…
“I’ve always wanted to play Jon Gruden. This is what Jon Gruden says to Derek Carr in the headset.”
The Manning brothers show us what the pre-snap conversation looks like on ESPN2 and @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/76TK8aRPMw
ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2021
Eli has no coldness when it comes to Peyton’s forehead…
“Shocking that a helmet doesn’t fit you. They didn’t have an XXL helmet for that forehead.” — Eli when Peyton tried to demonstrate a play
“You need some more powder on that forehead. It looks like you sprayed Pam all over it.” — Eli when Peyton talked about fitting helmets
Travis Kelce Is So Unsure Who The Chiefs Will Play On Sunday…
“[Watching this game] I’m trying not to get too technical because I think we’re going to play the Chargers this week. Oh wait, maybe we’ll play Baltimore. I don’t even know I’m lost in the season.” — Kelce who Kansas City plays on in week 2
*Five minutes later*
“Hey, Travis, you’ll be playing the Ravens next week just in case, so make sure you don’t fly to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.” — Peyton
Peyton treats Eli like the little brother he is…
“Eli, what have you done?” — Peyton when a fire alarm interrupted their broadcast
*FIRE ALARM*
Peyton: “Eli, what have you done?” pic.twitter.com/OxCjlENsSl
Don from Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) September 14, 2021
So…same time next week?
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32205664/eli-do-five-things-learned-peyton-eli-monday-night-football-telecast
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]