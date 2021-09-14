LOCAL ROUNDUP: Covington boys tennis win WRC title | Sport

COVINGTON, Ind. The Covington boys’ tennis team took the Wabash River Conference regular season title on Monday with a 5-0 win over Attica.

Calvin Springer won in singles for the Trojans, while Nolan Potter and Peyt Shumaker each won by forfeit.

The team of Myles Potter and Emmett Reynolds won in doubles, while Carson Schaeffer and Aiden Miller won forfeit.

The Trojans are 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the WRC.

Seeger 4, Fountain Central 1

WEST LEBANON, Ind. Christian Holland, Thomas Lemming and Dylan Walters won in singles while the Patriots defeated the Mustangs.

Nick Turner and Kaiden Peterson won in doubles for Seeger.

Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett teamed up to win in doubles for Fountain Central, who are 5-3 and 1-2 in the WRC and face Parke Heritage today.

Danville competes in Invite

PEORIA Danville’s boys and girls teams battled the state’s best in the First to the Finish Invitational on Saturday.

In the girls race, Allison Thompson set a time of 19 minutes and 32.5 seconds ahead of the Vikings. It took her 19th place in the race, but it gave her the fourth fastest three-mile time in Danville history. Teammate Kyra Dudley had a time of 26:21.

The best runner among the boys was Tyler Suprenant, who had a time of 18:06, while Michael Compton had a time of 21:34 and John Blakley a time of 21:47.

Blue Devils win with

DANVILLE Nick Gorman won medals when the Blue Devils defeated Salt Fork and Westville in an encounter at Turtle Run Golf Course.

Leighton Meeker had a 45 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Jordan Johnson had a 47 and Ayden Golden a 49.

Salt Fork was second with Sam Pearman 50, Hunter Wantland 51, Carter Ridge 55 and Brant Hackman 59.

Ty Williamson had a 53 for Westville, while Gage Hatcher had a 61, Grayson McBride a 66 and Katelyn Callahan a 67.

Danville 8, St. Thomas Lake 1

DANVILLE The Vikings won five singles and all doubles while beating the Sabers.

Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle won in singles for Danville, while the teams of Lexi Ellis and Behrens, Towne and Hotsinpiller and Brown and Rundle each won in doubles.

Danville second by invitation

BLOOMINGTON Danville junior Lexi Ellis along with the No. 2 doubles team of Cici Brown and Reese Rundle took second place at the 13-team Bloomington Purple Invitational on Saturday.

Ellis, playing at No. 1 singles, advanced to the championship game with outright wins over Normal Community’s Meg Moser and Morton’s Lucy Gardner. In the championship game, Madelin Gentry of Normal West defeated Ellis 6-1, 6-0.

Brown and Rundle reached the championship game with victories over teams from Bloomington and Belleville West before falling to the St. Charles North team, 6-3, 6-3.

In addition to a few second-place finishes, the Vikings also took third in No. 1 in doubles from the team of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller, while Brooklynn Behrens took 5th in No. 2 in singles.

In the team portion of the event, Danville finished second with 28 points, while St. Charles North claimed the title with 33 points.

Seeger second in WRC

ATTICA, Ind. The Patriots finished second to Attica in the Wabash River Conference Golf meeting on Saturday.

Jayci Halesema had the lowest score for the Patriots with 102, while Emily Bowen had a 118 and Maddie Hays and Joey Salts a 119 each.

Covington was third as Briley Peyton led the Trojans with a 107 and Fountain Central fourth, as Cassadi Parks had a 108 to lead the Mustangs.

Jocelyn Kerr had the lowest score with a 96 for the Red Ramblers.

The Mustangs also met Tri-West and North Montgomery on Friday, finishing third. Parks had a 52, while Nola Walls had a 58, Emily Keeling a 62 and Aubrey Hicks and Hannah Parks a 64 each.

Hoopeston Area 6, Judah Christian 2

HOOPESTON Ben Brown scored two goals when the Cornjerkers defeated Judah Christian.

Nick Hofer, Isaias Diaz, Talen Gredy and Preston DeVeer each had a goal for the Cornjerkers, who were 8-4-1 after Monday’s game and the Cornjerker Classic over the weekend.

After beating Clifton Central 3-1 on Saturday, the Cornjerkers lost 4-2 to Oakwood/Salt Fork. Gredy and Kayden Wallace each had one goal for Hoopeston Area, while Grant Powell had two goals for the Comets and Reef Pacot and Macen Phillips one goal each.

The Comets would play for third place, losing to Monticello 4-0. In the title match, Bloomington Central Catholic won 3-1 against Grant Park.

Danville 2, Schlarman 2

DANVILLE The Vikings trailed 2-0 at halftime, but scored two goals in the second half to settle for the equalizer.

Leighton Arnett had a goal and an assist for Danville, while Rylan Anderson scored a goal and Declan Miller an assist.

GRF/Westville 4, Unity 0

GEORGETOWN Nathan Blue and Jace Bina each had a goal and an assist when the Buffaloes defeated the Rockets.

Auden Vice and Zander Hughes each had a goal for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville and Coy Potter had an assist.

Eli Davis had his second shutout of the season in goal.

Fisher/GCMS 3, BHRA 1

BISMARCK Ethan Tutwiler had the lone goal for the Blue Devils, but they couldn’t get past the Bunnies.

Garrett Huls made five saves in goal for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who are now 4-5 for the season.

Benton Central 3, Covington 1

OXFORD, Ind. The Trojans had a 1-0 lead at halftime, but were unable to stop the Bison in the second half on Saturday.

Eliza Holycross had the lone goal for Covington, while Shiann Haymaker had 13 saves and Karma Kingery had three saves.

Unity 2, Westville 0

WESTVILLE The Tigers couldn’t get past the Rockets as they lost 25-7, 25-20.

Jasmyn Meeker had nine kills with 11 digs for Westville, while Hadley Cox had 12 assists and two blocks and Chloe Brant had four blocks and two kills.

St. Joe-Ogden 2, Hoopeston Area 0

NS. JOSEPH The Spartans defeated the Cornjerkers 25-11, 25-11.

Hoopeston Area plays Salt Fork today.

TH South 3, Covington 0

COVINGTON, Ind. The Trojans couldn’t handle Terre Haute South, as they lost 25-11, 25-14, 25-13.

Amber Cruser had six kills and eight digs, while Holly Linville had six kills and two aces, Haley Harmeson two blocks, Paige Messmore five digs and Karsyn Engle 18 assists.

Covington took third place in the Lafayette Harrison Tournament on Saturday. Cruser had 29 kills, 22 digs and four aces, while Alex Sutherlin had 26 digs, Linville 19 kills, Emma Taylor had 21 digs and three aces, and Engle had 66 assists and 22 digs.

DACC second in invitation

MCNABB Danville Area Community College freshman Tyler Strako placed fifth individually at Illinois Valley Community College at Edgewood Park Golf Club this weekend.

Strako, a former Westville star, had a few rounds of 1-over 73 to finish with an overall score of 2-over 146. Teammate Caleb Lavender finished in 10th place with a two-round score of 6-over 150.

As a team, DACC finished second with a two-round score of 24-over 600 as Heartland Community College won the title with an overall score of 1-over 577.

Moore tied for 26th

SPRINGFIELD Danville Area Community College freshman Corinne Moore had rounds of 100 and 106 this weekend, finishing 26th at the Illinois College Womens Preview event at the Rail Golf Course in Springfield.

Illinois Wesleyan’s Kira Petersen claimed the individual title with a score of 167 in two rounds, while Illinois College won the team title.