Kodialchem ​​Pratibhavonth Cheddum! Ruth Clare D’silva achieves FIRST rank in all of India in CA survey





Kodialchem ​​Pratibhavonth Cheddum! (Mangaluru’s Genius Girl!) Ruth Clare D’silva achieves FIRST Rank of India (old scheme) in Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination. She is also the FIRST student in Mangaluru/Kodiyal history to achieve FIRST rank at All India Level in CA examination.

Mangaluru: It is indeed a proud moment for Mangaloreans, and especially for Roman Catholics of Kodiyal that a daughter of our soil has brought name and fame to the coastal town through the All India FIRST Rank (Old Scheme) in the Chartered Accountants (CA) at July pass 2021 exam – and she also happens to be the FIRST student in HISTORY of KODIYAL/MANGALURU who gets that FIRST GRADE in INDIA. The survey was conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the results were announced on the evening of Monday 13 September.

Yet another men’s bastion has been broken for good. It’s a long-held myth that girls struggle with numbers and finances. Well, tell that to the Mangalorean girl Ruth Clare D’silva who made history by taking the top rank in this year’s chartered accountancy exam, considered one of the hardest exams to pass. In addition, the girls’ pass rate surpassed that of the boys, and our Kudla girl is one of them. Ruth said she was amazed at her achievement, but had always been good with grades in her graduate studies. “I hope that more and more girls will be attracted to accountancy as a profession,” she added.



According to a renowned chartered accountant in the city, a large number of girls became inclined to become a chartered accountant because it was considered a reliable career option. “It offers a very safe position and you will definitely find a good internship and job. The number of girls who do well is also an inspiration to others.” he said. While another Chartered Accountant Vivian Pinto, from Vivian Pinto & Co., Balmatta, Mangaluru, where Ruth did the CA Articleship, said: “Ruth is very good in her communication skills and is always looking for challenging assignments during training. Her strength was her belief in her abilities and we were completely impressed by her work ethic, she was brilliant at handling assignments and had excelled during her training here.”

Ruth is the daughter of Rosy Maria D’silva, a homemaker and counselor, and Ruffert D’silva, who retired as a service technician at a company in Kuwait. She has a sister and two brothers, and the family belongs to St Sebastian Church, Bendore, Mangaluru. Apart from good academics, Ruth’s other co-curricular activities/hobbies include table tennis, playing the piano, music, Muay Thai and other fun activities. “During my school and PUC days I was more involved in co-curricular activities but still managed to get 86% in academics at St Theresa School and 93% in PUC at St Agnes College, Mangaluru. In CPT/IPCC exams while at Mangalore University, I got FIRST in the district four years ago. I did my Undergraduate Course through Mangalore University Distance Education. This year, although the CA exam was a bit tough, I tried my best to do well, but I never expected to get the top rank. I am elated and overwhelmed to have passed the ringside CSA exam”

The CA Final exams were held between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (old schedule) Group 1 exams were held on July 5, 7, 9, and 11 and the CA Final (old schedule) Group 2 exams were conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19. Her mentor and chair of the Center for Integrated Learning (CIL) Srinivas Nandagopal noted that Ruth made history. She exemplifies a ‘never quit’ attitude and has consistently pursued exam after exam for the past few years without being a bit deterred. “It’s a miracle and we never expected Ruth to make the All India FIRST ranking in CA which has brought us so much glory and we are proud of our daughter on her amazing achievement. Since the results were known and spread throughout the city and other places, the celebrations have already started in our residence (El-Shaddai, near Mallikatta), and our house is dripping with visitors and the phone is ringing without interruption,” said Ruth’s parents. .

When asked about her future aspirations, Ruth said that she has not decided on her future career at this point, but that I am looking forward to becoming a DIRECTOR of a renowned mega-corporation. “And I owe my success to God and to my family, and to my mentor Nanddagopal Sir. I have always had a passion for the CA subject and after getting the ringside in CPT/IPCC in the district, it motivated me to continue and I think I made the right choice to take the CA course. follow,” she said. When asked what her message would be to those pursuing CA studies, Ruth said, “CA is a long four-year course, with the first three years of article writing and one year of exams. You need a strong determination and dedication to the subject, and you need to know more about CA before getting started with it. Once you have completed the CA course, never give up and success will surely be yours.”

Renowned chartered accountant CA AR Shetty said: “Industrial observers say the result reflects a growing trend of young women doing well in the financial sector. We can be really proud of the fact that girls have started to achieve top positions in CA final exams. While they are intellectually unmatched, there is also a sense of comfort that companies attract when they hire them, although there is no bias. I am not surprised with this year’s CA results. Note that this is not a one-off and is now a trend Girls regularly top the CA exams and again this year the top ranks were packed by women No doubt more and more girls are opting for a shot at the CA profession Girls are They tend to be more sincere, more eager to learn and more committed to what they do, which has helped them come up very well in the CA exams.”

Team Mangalorean wishes and congratulates Ruth Clare D’silva on her BIGGEST achievement. you go girl!