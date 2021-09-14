Nats dodges no-hitter, but can’t hit Alcantara on loss (updated)

The nationals played the 2,632nd regular season game in their history tonight, meaning they now exist as long as Cal Ripken Jr.’s 1982-98 consecutive games lasted. That’s nearly 17 seasons of Major League Baseball’s third incarnation in DC

And while there has been no shortage of dizzying highs and terrifying lows along the way, the Nationals have always been able to claim this indisputable fact: In all that time, they’ve never been a no-hit.

There have been a handful of moderately close calls, one very close, but it has yet to happen. And while the crowd of 19,759 gathered on South Capitol Street tonight may have briefly feared seeing the series end, they walked away content to at least avoid that shame despite a 3-0 loss to the Marlins. .

Miami righthander Sandy Alcantara gave his best and dominated the Nationals all night, with a perfect play in the sixth and a no-hitter in the seventh. But with seven to go, Josh Bell tagged a 92 mph slider 352 feet to right field. It echoed off the wall, and although Bell had to hold out at first base with an extremely loud single, no one around here complained. Well, not much.

“I was hoping it would go over the fence,” manager Davey Martinez said with a laugh in his post-game Zoom session with reporters.

“I felt relieved to be the first,” Bell said.

The Nats lost the game. They were blown away by Alcantara, who was pulled after eight brilliant innings, struckout seven, walked no and threw 96 pitches.

They ended up with just two hits, with Ryan Zimmerman adding a single off reliever Dylan Floro in the ninth. They were locked out for the first time since June 11. But they were not, and still are not, not hit.

Alcantara didn’t come as close to history as Michael Wacha did on September 24, 2013, when the then Cardinals rookie was one out before Zimmerman threw a helicopter over the mound for a hard-earned single into the field. But he was just as dominant, throwing a fastball with an average speed of 99 mph and a top speed of 100 mph, not to mention a slider, sinker and change-up all of which also averaged at least 91 mph.

“This is the heaviest I’ve seen him throw: 99-100 (mph), slider 93-94 (mph),” said Martinez. “And he hit his spots. He was really good. Our boys were fighting. We were balls in the game. But he was just that good.”

The 26-year-old was sharp from the start and opened his evening with a quick strikeout from Lane Thomas on a 99 mph fastball. He never looked back, knocking out every batter of the Nationals with relative ease on just 30 pitches the first time.

The Nats did have a bad break in the fourth when Juan Soto smoked a ball back into the box at a blistering 111.5 mph. Alcantara had no time to react and before he knew it the ball bounced off his left leg, straight to first baseman Lewin Daz, who stepped on the pocket for the easy out.

“It was crazy,” Bell said, watching from the circle on the deck. “I feel like that’s just part of the bad luck we’ve had to deal with. … For Soto to hit the ball as hard as he did, and as square as he did, and to get it right “Having the first baseman finish, it’s absolutely insane. But it’s part of the game. We play so often that weird things happen every now and then.”

What instead looked like a sure hit single was Alcantara’s 12th consecutive out, albeit one that was much more painful than any of the previous 11. So painful that it wasn’t immediately clear whether he could continue.

Returning to the dugout, Marlins manager Don Mattingly put his arm around his young starter, who gave a disappointed look during the call before ducking down the tunnel. But when the bottom of the fifth inning arrived, Alcantara returned to the mound, joined by Mattingly, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and a trainer who wanted to see him throw some warm-up throws before giving him the green light to continue.

When it was clear he was ready to go, Alcantara went straight back to work. He retired the side in the fifth, striking out Bell on a 3-2 fastball that was out of the zone, but too tempting to ignore at 99 mph. He has Yadiel Hernandez to the ground to ground to the first and Carter Kieboom to ground to third, and so he carried his perfect play to sixth.

“Of course everyone knows after the fourth or fifth inning,” Bell said. “You’re just trying to take advantage of mistakes. I felt he did a good job of keeping people off the barrel apart from Soto up to that point.”

The Nationals would finally get their first baserunner in the sixth when Keibert Ruiz opened the inning with a sharp grounder towards second. Jazz Chisholm Jr. couldn’t clear the hot shot, then slipped on the grass and fell, unable to throw Ruiz out in time. It was a fairly easy call for the official scorer: a foul on Chisholm, leaving the no-hitter intact.

All the time, Paolo Espino did its part to keep the game as close as possible, to little fanfare. The 34-year old struggled in the top of the first inning, giving up a run on the single by Chisholm, the walk by Bryan De La Cruz and the RBI single by Jess Snchez to the right. But he settled after that and made sure the Marlins didn’t extend their lead. (Patrick Murphy would allow two insurance runs in the top of the ninth.)

Espino had to hold up a few times along the way, but he ran down the hill at the end of sixth after allowing just one run out of 91 fields, one of his best starts of the season.

“I think I thought too much in the first inning,” said the righthander. “I threw too much on the board. From that second inning on, I think Keibert and I synchronized a little bit faster. We had a much better pace throughout the game after that first inning.”

If only his opponent didn’t make a complete afterthought with his own masterpiece.

“I knew he was doing a good job,” Espino said. “I knew he was getting outs fast because I had to go back and run really fast to the hill.”