Cricket rarely works like this: Kirsten explains why owners of IPL teams hire new coaches, make big changes to roster | Cricket

Sports
Cricket rarely works like this: Kirsten explains why owners of IPL teams hire new coaches, make big changes to roster
Former cricketer and coach Garry Kirsten spoke about his coaching experience in the money-rich tournament and revealed his observations.
Former India coach Gary Kirtsen has opened up to the style of coaching in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former South African cricketer is widely known for leading Team India to victory in the 2011 World Cup. However, his stints with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL were not as self-evident as his tenure with the national side.
In an interview with Times now, Kirsten spoke about his coaching experience in the high-money tournament and revealed his observations. He said several franchisees usually hire new coaches and make big changes to the squad, hoping for a quick change in fortune.
Coaching is very different in the IPL than in any other environment. I really enjoy coaching in T20 cricket which requires a different set of skills compared to working with an international team. I think the most successful IPL coaches have been able to create continuity with their squad. The relationship between the coach and owner and the systems they create together is essential to sustainable success, Kirsten said.
I believe too many owners are hiring new coaches and making big changes to their squad in the hope that there will be a quick turnaround in results and continued success after that. Cricket rarely works like that, especially with win and lose margins so small in an IPL game, he added.
Kirsten is not associated with any IPL or national team as a coach. When asked if he is interested in reapplying for the position of India’s head coach later this year after the end of the Ravi Shastris stint, he said:
Not at this stage. I am involved in a company called CoachED (www.coachedcricket.com) that focuses on providing access to online coaching certification for coaches in academies, schools and associated countries. I have a passion for training coaches and I know, with personal experience, the value of quality coaching for every player. CoachED has given me the privileged opportunity to serve the game worldwide and work with young aspiring coaches.
