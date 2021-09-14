Medway hockey coach Mary Ellen Hasenfuss still going strong – Boston Herald

Mary Ellen Hasenfuss says she never counted her victories during her hockey stint at Medway High.

That’s not surprising, given that the number that really matters when it comes to the experienced mentor are the thousands of children she has affected in her half-century of service as a teacher and coach in the city.

This fall, she will mark her 50th year with the Medway field hockey program, a journey that began with what she calls a baptism of fire.

Hasenfuss was hired as a health and physical education teacher in 1972 and was immediately thrown into the open JV field hockey position, despite no previous experience with the sport. After going through all of high school and college to get through UMass Amherst, Hasenfuss didn’t have much time for extracurricular activities like sports growing up, and instead perhaps hoped to coach gymnastics.

She was elevated to head coach in 1977 and she is still there today.

It’s so inspiring to see how hard kids work to improve themselves both academically and athletically, so it’s kept me in the game, Hasenfuss said. To see them so excited about their successes and how they use their failures or shortcomings as a way to improve themselves, it’s amazing. It’s such a gift to me and I’ve always considered myself blessed to be in Medway.

Hasenfuss has also held a position in the outdoor track program for nearly as long. She continued in her role as a teacher until 2003, when she transitioned to acting deputy principal of Medway High and then deputy principal of Medway Middle School before retiring in 2010, in part because she had to choose between administrator or coach, which was a easy decision.

She’s just amazing. She’s so Medway, said Jeff Parcells, who has seen Hasenfuss as both her current athletic director at Medway and, on the other hand, a former AD at Dover-Sherborn. She has a bit of old school in her, but she’s done a really good job of keeping up with the times. She has a great relationship with the kids and is just super, super passionate about what she does.

Hasenfuss said the evolution of hockey since it began has been night and day until now. One change in particular stands out to her.

The thing that has really saved hockey is grass, Hasenfuss said. It’s just a much cleaner, more skilful game on grass than ever on grass. It was difficult to let children play on grass because it was not always mowed properly, it was 15 cm and you could not see and move the ball. When the turf came, the kids were able to be more successful faster, and they all started to love it more and more.

Just because Hasenfuss doesn’t keep up with her milestones doesn’t mean winning isn’t important to her. With the strength of other programs at the school, field hockey doesn’t always attract as many top athletes as other fall sports, but the Mustangs claimed Tri-Valley League titles in 1984, 1987, and 2018.

She says she is still thinking about a Division 2 South final loss to Canton in 2010, the deepest tournament on the schedule, and wonders what she could have done differently.

But even that defeat pales in comparison to the worst loss she suffered as a Mustang coach when Maddie Lamson, her senior goalkeeper, was tragically killed in a car accident in 2015.

I’ll never get over that, said a choked Hasenfuss.

The fire is still burning in Season No. 50. And just because it’s a nice round number, don’t expect Hasenfuss to put it all up yet.

I still love it. My husband says, Oh my God, Augustus is coming, and I say, Yes, it is, Hasenfuss said. I still really love what I do. People ask me if I’m going to give up and I don’t plan to at this point. If I’m physically capable and feel like I can do the work that needs to be done, then I’ll keep it up. You never know what will happen, but I just take the good and hope the good will continue.