OU third after day one at Sam Golden Invite





DENTON, Texas Oklahoma women’s golf finished the first 36 holes of the Sam Golden Invitational in third with a 13-under, 560 at the par 72 Wildhorse Golf Club Monday. All five Sooners finished equal or better with Mikhaela Fortuna posting a team-low 6-under 138 through the first two rounds. Oklahoma women’s golf finished the first 36 holes of the Sam Golden Invitational in third with a 13-under, 560 at the par 72 Wildhorse Golf Club Monday. All five Sooners finished equal or better withposting a team-low 6-under 138 through the first two rounds. OU tied for tournament director on par 4s, finishing 1-under and tied with tournament director Oklahoma State. The Sooners were third on par 3 with a tie score average. “We played great today and I’m really proud of our players,” said Women’s Head Golf Coach Véronique Drouin-Luttrell . “Throughout the day every player faced adversity and they were able to fight back to keep their rounds going. Mikhaela had two solid rounds today to lead us to the final day tomorrow.” Maria Fernanda Martinez secured a career low in the first round to lead the OU contingent. Fernanda Martinez posted five birdies and one bogey to finish with a 4-under-68 in a tie for fourth place. She surpassed her previous best of 70 in the final two rounds of the 2021 Big 12 Championship. Fortuna scored a 2-under 70 in the first round and finished second to the Sooners, while newcomer Meagan Winans finished her first round in the Crimson and Cream with a 1-under 71. Fortuna continued her success from the first round, firing a 4-under 68, moving up nine places en route to the final round of the tournament. She fired three birdies into both the front nine and back nine, finishing 2-under on the par 5 third on the day. M. Winans scored a 1-under 71 in the second round to move up to 2-under for the tournament. She is tied for 22nd overall in the overall standings and has moved up one spot after her first round performance. Hannah Screen and Fernanda Martinez finished in a tie for 26ththrough 36 holes. Screen finished 1-under in the second round after finishing tied in the first 18. Libby Winans posted the second-lowest score of the Sooners in the second round, firing a 3-under 69 to end the first day tied and tied for 31st. The final round of the Sam Golden Invitational is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., with the shotgun kicking off Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2021/9/13/womens-golf-ou-third-at-sam-golden-invitational-after-day-one.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos