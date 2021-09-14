Born on September 14 in Trinidad, How Robin Singh Made It to the Indian Cricket Team





Robin made his Test debut in the only Test against Zimbabwe in 1998. Former Indian all-rounder and fielding coach turns 58.

Robindra Ramnarine “Robin” Singh is celebrating his 58th birthday today. Robin was born in Princes Town of Trinidad and Tobago on this day in 1963. Robin’s parents are Indo-Trinidadian. They left Trinidad in 1984 and came back to India. Robin completed his education at Madras University, Chennai. He has represented many cricket clubs in various competitions since his student days. The former Indian all-rounder from Tamil Nadu played in one Test and 136 ODIs in an international career between 1989 and 2001. Robin was part of India’s one-day internationals team in 1989, representing the side in 136 ODIs. He was able to score only 27 runs in both innings of the lone test game. In ODIs, he scored a total of 2,336 runs with 1 century and 9 half-centuries. In addition, he also took 69 wickets. The all-rounder, who was also a brilliant outfield player, moved with his parents to India from Trinidad at a young age. He made his first-class debut with Tamil Nadu, during the 1981-82 Ranji Trophy season. He made his ODI debut on March 11, 1989 against the West Indies in Port of Spain. Robin made his Test debut in the lone Test against Zimbabwe in 1998. After that, he was never again included in the Test squad for India. However, he continued to represent India in the ODI format. In 2001, Robin was expelled from the Indian team and was never re-elected. In 2004, he retired from all forms of cricket and became the coach of the Hong Kong national cricket team. He later started coaching for India, starting with the India Under-19 team, followed by the India A, which includes Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir. Robin Singh was also India’s fielding coach from 2007 to 2009. As a fielding coach, he trained the Indian side to win the inaugural ICC World T20 crown in 2007. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/born-on-sept-14-in-trinidad-how-robin-singh-made-it-to-indian-cricket-team-4201013.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos