WEEK AT A GLANCE: Football takes the big stage as volleyball returns to Lone Star State







american football

9/13/2021 8:54 PM

After its first full house win of the season at Memorial Stadium, Tarleton Football heads to Arlington for a Saturday night showdown with future WAC rival Southern Utah at Choctaw Stadium, formerly Globe Life Park and the Ballpark in Arlington at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Texan Volleyball will trade plane tickets for bus seats when they return to Texas for the rest of the season. After a month of traveling across the country, TARLETON VOLLEYBALL returns to Texas to participate in the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Invitational. The Texans open the weekend against Texas State at 3:30 p.m. Friday, closing with a 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. doubleheader against UTEP and the receiving Islanders. Tarleton plays the rest of the regular season in the state of Texas. TEXAN FOOTBALL Fort Lewis dominated at Family Weekend at Memorial Stadium last weekend with a 54-7 blowout to a packed house. The Texans now head to Choctaw Stadium in Arlington in search of a sea of ​​purple and white to fill the stands. Tarleton will be the home team at 6 PM on Saturday in a neutral game against future WAC rival Southern Utah University. Tickets are on sale at TarletonSports.com/tickets. FOOTBALL AT GLOBE LIFE PARK tickets are available on the Texas Rangers ticket website with links also available at TarletonSports.com/tickets. All ticket purchases must be made at https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/globe-life-park/events/football through the Major League Baseball website. Ticket prices go up to $20 for Field Reserved seats. Parking tickets are also available for $15. The Texans will take the big stage at 6 p.m. on September 18 against future WAC member Southern Utah A PREGAME EVENT AT TEXAS LIVE! takes place at Miller Tavern and Beer Garden in Texas Live! from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM and have free entry for all Texas fans with a match ticket to the Tarleton-Southern Utah game at 6:00 PM. Attending fans can check in to the Tarleton Fan Rewards program and receive 500 points, along with chances to win official Tarleton gear and prizes. TARLETON GOLF will make their fall debut this weekend with a trip to Missouri for the MSU Payne Stewart Memorial. The Texans are in their fourth season under head coach Isabel Jimenez . The Texans won one event last season and Sofia Rodriguez finished 12e at the WAC Championships, where players were allowed to compete only as individuals during the program’s transition to NCAA Division I. FOLLOW THE ACTION with links to live stats, live video and live audio (where available) are available for each specific game on the schedule page on TarletonSports.com and match day preview stories each week. THE AIR WAVES of the Tarleton Sports Network will Mary Schindler Radio Show on Tuesday and the Todd Whitten Radio show on Thursday. The half-hour program is broadcast live every Tuesday from the lobby of the F&M Bank and on Thursdays from Triple Crown Ford, formerly Texstar. at 12 noon respectively and can be heard on demand at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Fans are encouraged to safely attend the live broadcast of the show each week and free food will be provided, courtesy of The Pizza Place. TICKETS are available for all upcoming home events, including football and volleyball matches, online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The box office is open from 9:00 AM to noon and from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available free of charge to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number, but must be pre-ordered at TarletonSports.com/tickets. OVER WEEK AT A GLANCE ‘Week at a Glance’ presented by Mustang Ranch will be posted at the official home of Tarleton Athletics on TarletonSports.com, in addition to the usual location on our social media channels. Each week includes updates on the week’s upcoming games, as well as promotional information, game changes, ticket information and everything else Tarleton fans need to know to prepare for a week of competition. ABOUT MUSTANG RANCH Mustang Ranch Apartments prides itself on being some of the best luxury student accommodation in Stephenville, conveniently located two miles from campus, perfect for your commute route. Mustang Ranch offers unparalleled quality, amenities for your enjoyment and peace of mind. Mustang Ranch is the ultimate living experience for Tarleton students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2021/9/13/week-at-a-glance-football-takes-the-big-stage-while-volleyball-returns-to-lone-star-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos