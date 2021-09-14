Susquehannock takes big step towards girls’ tennis title in Division II





Susquehannock took a 4-1 win in girls tennis against Kennard-Dale on Monday.

The Warriors are now the only undefeated team in York-Adams Division II.

Peyton Joines and Alli Zapach took outright singles victories for Susquehannock. The Susquehannock Warriors took a giant step on Monday towards winning the York-Adams League Division II girls tennis title. The Warriors defeated their southern York County rival, Kennard-Dale, 4-1 at Glen Rock. The Rams are the two-time defending D-II champions. Susquehannock (5-2 overall) is now the only unbeaten team in D-II 3-0. KD dropped to 3-1 in the division and 4-1 overall. The Warriors took outright singles wins against Peyton Joines at No. 1 and Alli Zapach at No. 2. MacKenzie Warner got Rams’ lone run with a three-set triumph over No. 3 singles. Susquehannock won the doubles in straight sets behind the No. 1 team of Aneesha Kandala and Georgie Snyder and the No. 2 team of Jae Messersmith and Anne Jackson. Like what you read?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch. OTHER GIRLS TENNIS Dallastown 5, Dover 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats took out straight singles wins from Hannah Sult, Namya Jindal and Catherine Lasher to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Olivia Martin and Sashi Nallapati won the No. 1 match, while MaKenna Zellers and Stella Tosh won the No. 2 match. Dallastown improved to 5-0 in the division and 7-0 overall. New Oxford 5, Red Lion 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received single wins from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to secure the York-Adams Division I win. Rosenbach, a freshman, last year defeated York-Adams Class 3-A champion, Lexi Lakatosh, 6-2, 6-0. In doubles, Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss won the No. 1 match, while Kylie Wampler and Anne Socks won the No. 2 match. New Oxford improved to 4-1 in the division and 8-1 overall. Red Lion dropped to 2-1 in the division and 4-1 overall. Central York 5, Spring Grove 0: In Central York, the Panthers took direct singles wins from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao to take the York-Adams Division I win. In doubles, Jordan Haupt and Brianna Fan won the No. 1 match, while Anna Grechaniuk and Elie Fetters won the No. 2 match. Central improved to 3-1 in the division and 3-3 overall. West York 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles wins from Alisa Steele and Lexi Sanderson in the York-Adams Division II win. In doubles, Lizzy Agravante and Mari Santos won the number 1 match, while Ella Mikula and Maria Marchozzi won the number 2 match. West York improved to 2-1 in the division and 4-3 overall. York Catholic 4, Gettysburg 1: At Penn State York, the Irish captured both doubles matches to take the York-Adams Division II victory. Ali Barta and Ashlyn Mulligan won the No. 1 doubles, while Willow Sepan and Ella Mayer won the No. 2 doubles. Carina Roberts won the No. 1 singles contest for York Catholic, while Natalie Javitt won the No. 2 singles contest. Grace Neller won a singles match for the Warriors. York Catholic improved to 3-1 in the division and 4-1 overall. Gettysburg is 3-2 in the division and 5-3 overall. Delone Catholic 5, Hanover 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes took out straight singles wins from Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Giovanna Jiang to take the York-Adams Division II victory. Biglerville 3, Bermuda Springs 2: At York Springs, the Canners captured all three singles matches to win the York-Adams Division II match. Marianna Hartman, Klara Kirkegaard and Autumn Slaybaugh each won one game for the Canners. FIELD HOCKEY Dallastown 6, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, Sarah Beck led the Wildcats to the York-Adams crossover victory by scoring two goals. Ava Markel scored one goal and provided one assist, while Emma Beach, Dani Kapsak and Lilly Cantabene each scored one goal. Dallastown improved to 2-0 in Division I and 3-2 overall. Southwest 7, Northeast 0: At Hanover, Rachel Kaintz scored a game-high three goals to lead the Mustangs to the York-Adams crossover victory. Kennard Dale 7, Fairfield 2: At Fairfield, Margo Channell led the Rams to victory at the York-Adams crossover by scoring four goals. Natalie Rigney, Cassidy Dietz and Megan Channell each scored one KD goal. Kira Weikert and Alyssa Farace each scored one goal for the Green Knights. Littlestown 2, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Thunderbolts each got one goal from Bailey Rucker and Giana Grelli, taking the York-Adams crossover victory. Littlestown improved to 2-0 in D-III and 3-0 overall. Gettysburg 1, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, Katie Wivell found the back of the net at 13:43 in the second half to take the York-Adams crossover victory for the Warriors. Gettysburg improved to 2-0 in Division III and 2-1 overall. GIRLS FOOTBALL West York 4, East York 3 (OT): In West York, Leah Hersey found the back of the net on a penalty in extra time to take the York-Adams Division II victory for the Bulldogs. Jaelynn Small, Teagan Paragon and Rylee Cessna each scored one goal for the winners. For the Golden Knights, Annelies Breneborg scored two goals and Abigail Zumbrum had one goal and one assist. Eastern’s Hanna Sellers provided two assists. York Catholic 2, Annville-Cleona 1: In Annville-Cleona, the Irish each received one goal from Sydney Mentzer and Maddie Folkerts to take the nonleague victory. Teammate Leah Gaito added one assist. York Catholic improved to 4-1 overall. Delone Catholic 15, York High 0: At McSherrystown, Maddie O’Brien led the Squirettes to victory by scoring four goals. Abigael Vingsen scored two goals and provided three assists. VOLLEYBALL GIRLS Spring Grove 3, Palmyra 0: At Spring Grove, the Rockets won the nonleague match 25-10, 25-10, 25-17. Individually for the Rockets, Hailey Wolfe had 11 kills and nine digs, while Maddie Ruhland had 27 assists, four digs and three aces and Rylee Zedek and Mylie Ormond had six kills each. Spring Grove, number 3 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 3-0. York Suburban 3, Kennard Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Trojans rolled to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-3 win in a match between York and Adams Division II. Suburban, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 3-0 overall and in the division. Suburban was tempered by Eliana Rodgers (10 kills, 11 digs) and Grace Hare (18 assists, five kills). Littlestown 3, Boiling Springs 2: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts won the nonleague game 25-10, 25-13, 16-25, 24-26, 15-5. Carli Thayer led the Thunderbolts with 24 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills. Also for Littlestown, Maddie Dunbar had nine kills and four aces, while Kellee Staub had six kills, five digs and four aces. Gettysburg 3, Shippensburg 0: At Shippensburg, the Warriors took a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 nonleague triumph. Shayna Davis (five assists), Hailey Williams (five aces) and Leila Lebon-Hill (three kills) led the Gettysburg pace (2-1). Waynesboro 3, New Oxford 1: At Waynesboro, the Colonials lost 25-23, 29-27, 19-25, 25-16 nonleague. New Oxford was tempered by Devyn Kelly (11 kills), Mallory Topper (nine kills) and Megan Adams (nine kills). GOLF Knaub leads Dallastown: Led by Makensy Knaubs 68, the Dallastown Wildcats rolled to another York-Adams Division I golf win on Monday. Dallastown finished with a total of 287 at Bridgewater Golf Club. Northeastern came in second with 321, followed by Central York (328), South Western (333), Red Lion (364), and New Oxford (393). Spring Grove had to give up because it didn’t have enough golfers. The Wildcats are now 18-0 in the division, followed by South Western (13-5), Northeastern (12-6), Central York (11-7), Red Lion (4-14), New Oxford (3 -15) and Spring Grove (2-16). Lane Krosse added a 70 for Dallastown, while Reed Krosse pulled in a 73 and Mason Tucker fired a 76. Northeasterns Caden Blanchette shot 70 and Central Yorks Noah Shultz fired a 72. BOYS ‘CROSS COUNTRY’ Caleb Hogan leads Dover:At Dover, Caleb Hogan took first overall in 19 minutes 53 seconds, leading the home side to victories over Spring Grove (19-40) and York Tech (15-50). Jayce Corbin of Dover was second and Camdyn Buohl was third. The Rockets finished second as a team by beating York Tech (19-36). Individually for the Rockets, Ryan McKowen was fourth, while Andrew Spangler was fifth. CROSS COUNTRY GIRLS Summer Hogan Powers Eagles: At Dover, Summer Hogan took first place at 11:30 PM and led the Eagles to team wins over Spring Grove (15-50) and York Tech (15-50). Emily Skelly was third ahead of Dover, while Hannah Hogan was fourth and Mary Alice Craig fifth. The Rockets and Spartans both forfeited against each other. Individually for the Rockets, Charlee Kurtz came in second. Reach Steve Heiser at [email protected]

