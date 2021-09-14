Field hockey candidates compete for new state tournament format – Boston Herald





Field hockey teams rejoicing at a return to normalcy as the MIAA ditched the 2020 COVID adjustments are poised for a fresh start culminating in a new state tournament format, with a large pool of well-known teams competing for their respective titles . Acton-BoxboroLed by legendary coach Mae Shoemaker, expect big things with her returning core as standout senior midfielder Marissa Politano leads a young group that includes senior striker Claire Kearney and senior defender Nina Depew. Chelmsford is brimming with college-level talent, backed by forwards Maddie Priestly (Vermont) and Lexi Dangelo, as well as Remore Serra and Sarah Latham (Stonehill) in midfield. Andoversimilarly, college-bound senior midfielders Lily Farnham (Endicott) and Hailey Doherty (Assumption) return to run alongside one of the top scorers in the state in All-Scholastic junior Emma Reilly, andCentral Catholicwill have issues with senior talents in Brooke Jankowski, Sydney Moda, defender Sofia Coletti and goalkeeper Alexis DeMattia. Walpoleranks high among the contenders in a packed Bay State Conference by bringing back versatile All-Scholastic senior Caroline Whelan, senior midfielder Jess Tosone and senior forward Lauren Wong.Needham fields sophomore Lily Schmalz and Megan Ledbury alongside senior stars Maeve Hymovitz (defense), Emma Ferrara (striker) and Lucy McHugh (striker) to present challenges, while Natic has a strong defense through seniors Emma Peck, Hadley Green and goalkeeper Angela White. Top defense is the theme inFranklin, working through Kendall Jones, Kate ORourke and Katelin Carney.King Philipgives it trouble in the Hockomock competition. Lexingtonis senior loaded, supported by Sandy Raman and Allison Libby on offense as well as Kennice Brennan and Naomi Arnold on defense.Winchesterhas great confidence in a fast senior group of Brooke Maloney-Kolenberg, Maddy Dengler, Camille Clarke and Shannon Miranda, whileConcord-CarlisleandBelmontare also on the radar. Masconometis a diff. 2 favorite returning four year old varsity players in forwards Ava Collins and Cecily Paglerani, midfielder Lily Conway, defender Ava Tello and goalkeeper Ainsley Gruener. Depth helpsdanversposing a major threat themselves, returning seniors Grace Brinkley (striker), Sabrina Auciello (midfield), Ashley Clark (defense) and junior striker Emma Wilichoski.Bishop FenwickAll-Scholastic senior Grace Morey follows a big 2020 with fellow senior standouts Arianna Costello (striker), Emily McPhail (midfield) and Kailey Silva (defense). All but one of the players come back forHollistonin a tough Tri-Valley League, and standout Peyton Hastings, Jordyn Kuharich and Bridget Daigneault look impressive.Westwoodreturns a ton of experience, with seniors Kendall Blomquist (midfield), Kate Deehan (defense), Lindsey Diomede (striker) and Amelia Cogan (goalie) returning as four-year-old varsity players. Notre Dame (H)features a strong defense with Caelan Stewart, Cameron Bourassa and senior goalkeeper Erin Carney. Two-time defending state championSomerset Berkleytakes a youthful turn, but Lauren Rothwell returns to lead with sophomore Karissa Albin. Canton,Nausea,MarbleheadandPlymouth Northeach should make some noise too. ThewatertownLegacy Continues Under Coach Eileen Donahue in Div. 3, while her group brings back All-Scholastic junior dynamos Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus. All-Scholastic senior Paige Hawkins returns toSandwichto pair up with senior Haley McLaughlin and junior Emily Souke for a dominant attack, while seniors Lily Tobin and Emma Dintino control the center and seniors Lily Moore and goalkeeper Sarah Currey anchor the back. Dennis Yarmouthappears to be in trouble with three-year-old starter Isabelle Gannon (midfield), senior defender Tess Labelle, goalkeeper Amelia Veara and top scorer Jordyn Pineau in the fold, whileDover-Sherborndefends his state title behind senior captains Nicole Mayer and goalkeeper Loren Root under new head coach Molly McGill. GloucesterGearing up for a strong playoff bid, returning starters Aria Caputo (midfielder), Chiara OConnor (defender) and Ella Costa (striker).Foxboroappears to be doing the same with senior midfielders Mia Dinunzio and Paige Simoneau, senior defender Lilly Jones and senior striker Kate Collins leading all three stages. Long timepentucketcoach Ruth Beaton isn’t shying away either, aided by senior midfielders Meg Freiermuth and Lana Mickelson, as well as goalkeeper Charlene Basque and junior forwards Reese Gallant and Haley Dwight. Striker Ella Stone and midfielders Kylie Campbell and Meghan Enos highlight a fierce group of nine seniors forHanover.Pembroke,Austin PreparationandMiddleboromust also be competitive. With a heavy Div. 1 non-league schedule,Cohassetbelongs to the top of Div. 4. Junior twins Catherine and Frances Brisbane will be a force along with superstar junior forward Ainsley Allen, defensive anchor Brooke Evans and returning All-Scholastic senior Molly Stephens.Casebrings everyone back from the varsity, boosted by plus scorers Megan Smith, Emily Greene and Lexi Yost, along with junior captains Brooke Orton and Kaelyn Lecomte. All-Scholastic standout Caroline DiGiovanni leads a promisingmonomoygroup with senior goalkeeper Caroline Upson and midfielder Madeline Silvester.St Mary’s (L)makes a quick start behind electric scorers Lily Pregent and Maggie Pierce, and Ipswich has play-off ambitions under a strong senior squad. LynnfieldandManchester Essexalso figure to be in the mix.

