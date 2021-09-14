Goudhurst Village News | InYourArea Community





A community correspondent for the Kent and Sussex Courier shares the local news from Goudhurst. Written by Lynda Shepherd Cafe Toddlers. Café Toddlers is back on Fridays during the school holidays. All infants and toddlers with their parents, grandparents or careers are welcome and reservations are not necessary. Just head to St Marys from 9am to 11am for a good time. Blend is now also running, every Wednesday also during the period from 4 pm to 6 pm. Any young person from seven to ten years old is invited to join. Church office information. Junior Parkrun. The Goudhurst Junior 2K Parkrun is organized by volunteers for young people between 4 and 14 years old. They meet every Sunday at Glebe Field. The run starts at 9:45 am sharp, parents are welcome to run with their children, watch or even better, volunteer. Runners get result times recorded and sent via email or SMS. Wristbands are awarded for achieving milestones, for example 11 x 2k Parkruns is the equivalent of a half marathon, there are also marathon and ultra-marathon wristbands. Parents must register their children for parkruns at www.parkrun.org.uk/goudhurst-juniors village girls. Weald of Kent Morris Dancers will be at Benenden Village Fete on Saturday, September 18 from 13:30. Saint Mary. Friends of St Marys have invited the Hythe Swing Band to entertain on Saturday 25th September from 6-8pm. There will be a cash register. Tickets 10 from Burgess Stores or Andrea Kirkby 01580 211037. The Friends would like people to participate in their various events and activities that help with the expenses needed to maintain the building. The money raised has helped with roof repairs, bell cables, clock repairs and contributions to five-year work. One way to help is to volunteer to open the tower and help visitors. Check their website for details: fsmg.org.uk or email: [email protected] Common closet. The community cabinet, organized by the GK Church, has spent the past 18 months helping all those who struggled to provide food for themselves or their families. Donation boxes are in St Marys, Christ Church and the Quarry Centre, the latter, both in Kilndown. U3A. The U3A has many groups, art, bridge, book, croquet, debating, film and dining, garden visits, history, iPad, Italian, petanque, pitch and putt, photography, poetry, psychology, science, research and study, Spanish, scratchboard art , hiking, table tennis and wine appreciation. For each his own. They also have conversations in the parish hall. Cleaning up graveyard. On Saturday 9 October, the Saint Mary’s Church would welcome all help in clearing the cemetery between 9.00 and 12.00. It is always helpful for volunteers to bring their own tools, so hedge trimmers, secateurs, hand trowels, forks, weed pullers, rakes and large garden bags or buckets for trimming hedges – and don’t forget your garden gloves. Refreshments, including cake, will be provided in exchange for all your hard work. Ready call. Goudhurst and Kilndown Ready Call provide affordable transportation for medical appointments, funerals and errands. Home visits and companionship are offered, they also support the Church food bank and offer help in difficult times. If you are interested in volunteering or becoming a user of their service, please call Joe Meyer (Transport) 01580 211750 or Jayne Russell for information. Young soccer players wanted. Goudhurst Dynamos Football Club is looking for girls, boys and budding coaches to help form an under-eight (year 3) team from September 2021. Email for more information: [email protected]

