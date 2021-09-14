Ron Rivera: Washington won’t bring in another QB after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s injury





The Washington Football Team took a beating for its offense Monday when starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a right hip injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Chargers. Despite Fitzpatrick’s injury, head coach Ron Rivera said Monday the team has no plans to bring in free agent quarterbacks for the time being. ‘Not any time soon. We have a short week. We’ll go through the week and then we’ll move on,” Rivera said. With Fitzpatrick sidelined, Rivera appointed Taylor Heinicke as the team’s starting quarterback with veteran Kyle Allen as a backup. Allen, who started four games for Washington last season, was inactive on Sunday as the third series QB. In addition, Washington quarterback Pat Shurmur signed with his practice squad for what Rivera called an “emergency.” Heinicke looked promising in relief for Fitzpatrick on Sunday, as the 28-year-old completed 11-of-15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Washington’s offense was much more productive with Heinicke in the middle, as Fitzpatrick only had three completions for 13 yards before taking off. When Heinicke takes the field on Thursday, he will be the fourth different quarterback to start a regular season game for Washington since Rivera became head coach last season. Of course, Heinicke started Washington’s playoff game against the Buccaneers in January and put an admirable effort into the loss, enough for Washington to re-sign him to a two-year deal this off-season. “It’s the nature of the game. First, it’s the most important position in your team. Second, the nature of the game, it’s a physical game, it’s going to happen,” Rivera said of the quarterback’s happiness in Washington. . “Unfortunately, last season and one game happened to us more than we need to. You just hope we get a streak where we can keep the boys on the field for a long time and take advantage of their abilities.” Washington has a short week left before he faces the New York Giants on Thursday, the team’s only NFC East clash until December, when the season concludes with five consecutive divisional matchups.

