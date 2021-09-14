Afghanistan Cricket Commits to Women’s Play; hopeful men’s test against Australia continues | Cricket News





Azizullah Fazli, chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, says his organization is committed to women’s cricket for fear the Taliban will prevent it; Fazli is also optimistic that the men’s test against Australia will go ahead and says the side will compete in this year’s T20 World Cup By Reuters







The Afghanistan Cricket Board says it is committed to women’s cricket and hopes the men’s test against Australia will continue The Afghan Cricket Board is committed to promoting the women’s game in the country and is optimistic that their one-off test against Australia will continue in November, new chairman Azizullah Fazli told Reuters. The ACB fears being isolated after Cricket Australia (CA) threatened to cancel a test match against the men’s team if Afghanistan’s new Taliban government does not allow women to participate in the sport. The Australian board said driving the growth of women’s cricket was “incredibly important”, but Fazli said the CA communications were the result of a “misunderstanding” that was cleared up. “We have officially spoken to them and the issue regarding the test match will be resolved,” Fazli said. A spokesman for Cricket Australia confirmed they were in “regular dialogue with the ACB”, but said as things stand, the board’s position on the Hobart test had not changed. The spat was sparked when a Taliban representative told Australian broadcaster SBS last week that he didn’t think women should be allowed to play cricket because it was “unnecessary” and would be against Islam. Fazli, who returned last month as ACB chairman in the country’s first major cricket development since the Taliban took control, said he was still waiting for government instructions on the future of women’s cricket. Mohammad Nabi becomes Afghanistan’s captain in T20 World Cup after Rashid Khan’s resignation “Afghanistan’s new government is concentrating on its priority programs,” he said. “They haven’t told us about women’s cricket, but we are committed to preserving and supporting women’s cricket.” When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, girls were not allowed to go to school and women were banned from work and education. The ruling International Cricket Council (ICC) will discuss the issue at its next board meeting in November. Tim Paine says it will be ‘hard to see’ to watch Afghanistan play in T20 World Cup after Taliban takeover Australia Test captain Tim Paine said last week that other countries may refuse to play Afghanistan in the men’s Twenty20 World Cup, which starts next month, because of the problem, but Fazli ruled out such a prospect. “There is no threat to Afghanistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup,” he said. “We have already started our camp preparations. As a full-fledged team, our international relationship with other full-fledged countries is very good.”

