Inside The Knights Week Three College Football Poll





TAMPA – What a great football weekend! Aside from the disruptions and the crazy moments, it’s just great to sit back and watch college football teams go head to head and compete. After watching the Ducks beat the Buckeyes, that show certainly deserves credit. As of last weekend, Oregon would be the biggest winner. After playing football 38 times for 269 yards and three touchdowns against the Buckeyes, the Ducks undoubtedly deserve to be placed among the elite of college football. Oregon joins Alabama and Georgia at the top of the polls, with teams like Ohio State, Southern California and Iowa State each falling in the polls after losing. The climb many probably never thought would happen would be Iowa. That’s a team that continues to impress despite not being a flashy offense. The Reason Iowa Beat the State of Iowa? The general basics of football helped the Hawkeyes climb into the top 10. Tackling well, running fast and minimizing mistakes, that’s Hawkeyes Football. (#) = Position from last week Alabama (1) defeated Mercer 48-14 Georgia (2) Defeated UAB 56-7 Oregon (16) defeated Ohio State 35-28 Ole Miss (6) defeated Austin Peay 56-17 Oklahoma (7) defeated Western Carolina 76-0 Texas A&M (4) defeated Colorado 10-7 Cincinnati (5) defeated Murray State 42-7 Iowa (12) Defeated the State of Iowa 27-17 Florida (9) defeated USF 42-20 Clemson (10) defeated the State of South Carolina 49-3 Ohio State (3) Lost to Oregon 28-35 UCLA (13) did not play Notre Dame (11) Defeated Toledo 32-29 Virginia Tech (15) defeated Middle Tennessee 35-14 Auburn (21) Defeated the State of Alabama 62-0 UCF (19) defeated Bethune Cookman 63-14 Arkansas (NR) defeated Texas 40-21 North Carolina (20) Defeated the State of Georgia 59-17 Penn State (22) Defeated Ball State 44-13 Coastal Carolina (23) Defeated Kansas 49-22 Brigham Young (NR) Defeated Defeated Utah 26-17 Michigan State (25) Defeated Youngstown State 42-14 Michigan (NR) defeated Washington 31-10 Arizona State (24) Defeated Southern Utah 41-14 Iowa State (15) Lost to Iowa 17-27 Games from next weekend Trying to get upset can be tough, but the way the season is trending, there’s definitely one or two. Could the struggling Notre Dame fall for public enemy Purdue next week? Someone will fall; it happens almost every weekend. As for the big games, there are a few. Florida hosts Alabama, Penn State hosts Auburn and Arizona State goes to Brigham Young. Mediocre performances Iowa State’s revenue problems have cost them again. Iowa defeated the state of Iowa for the sixth time in a row. That’s what you get when you give up the football through four turnovers. Iowa looked impressive during the Iowa State game. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register Notre Dame survived Toledo, but the offensive line is a long way from last season. Furthermore, the defense was shot to pieces by Toledo at great moments. Texas A&M beat Colorado 10-7, but that’s all the Aggies could score, 10 points? Player of the week Oregon runs back CJ Verdell Toted the football 38 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He was dominant for most of the game and simply outperformed the Ohio defenders. For UCF insights, college football news and recruiting information, visit my Youtube Channel, podcast, and Instagram. Like and subscribe! Recent articles from Inside The Knights USC Head Coach Clay Helton fired! Stopping the run will be crucial to UCF’s defense against Louisville A look at UCF in Louisville, key players and statistics College Football in Florida, a State of Disarray? Cedric Baxter, a real game changer, offers more than talent Knights stayed focused and played inspired football, preparation for Louisville begins Knights run past Bethune-Cookman, win 63-14 Second Half Thoughts and Trends: Bethune-Cookman at UCF Thoughts and trends in the first half: Bethune-Cookman at UCF Big XII Membership, Changing UCF Football Recruiting’s Geographical Footprint Inside The Knights Staff Predictions: Bethune-Cookman at UCF Big XII Officially Invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to Join Conference UCF Football Branding its helmets via social media A Closer Look at the UCF Defense vs. the Bethune-Cookman Attack First thoughts, Bethune-Cookman at UCF Oregon in the state of Ohio, a taste of the big matchup A Closer Look at the UCF Attack vs. the Bethune-Cookman Defense Durwood Dominy, and his voice, help bring Colquitt County Football to Georgia High School Football Fans Titus Mokiao-Atimalala continued the 808 connection with UCF. on Kalia Davis Earned AAC Player of the Week and Now He Can Help Take UCF Defense to Another Level

