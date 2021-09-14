Field hockey: summaries of September 13





Monday’s matches White Plains 2, Somers 1 Joely O’Rourke scored and assisted in Brianna Hanratty’s goal and Saumya Sawant hit nine shots to the side Chloe Weiner scored on an assist from Teagan Ryan for Somers and Tusker keeper Kamryn Seeger made eight saves. Putnam Valley 4, Valhalla 2 Despite a 17-save performance from Valhalla goalkeeper Morgan Kruger, the Tigers won their first game of the season when Ava Harman scored twice unassisted and Julia Carlin and Allie Granieri had solo matches. One of Harman’s goals came from a penalty, Carlin’s from a sweepshot by Shayla Lussier and Granieri’s goal came from an assist from Harman. Ava De Natale scored from a penalty for Valhalla and Gianna DiGilio scored on an assist from Kat Wolfman. Tiger keeper KylieRecuppio had three saves. Pearl River 1, Nyack 0 Kacey Pritts scored, assisted by Jess Shaw, and Kate Beckerle stopped two shots to mark the shutout. Jenna Davidson had three saves for Nyack. Hastings 2, Sleepy Hollow 2 Vivian Smith had 10 saves for Hastings and Roxie Bloom had seven stops for the Headless Horsemen. Kiera McNally scored for Sleepy Hollow and assisted on Penny McVey’s goal. Celia Silverstein and Sarah Weinstein had the Yellow Jacket scores. Hannah Kirshbaum assisted on Silverstein’s goal and Kate McDermott on Weinstein’s goal. Scarsdale 5, Mahopac 0 Mahopac netminder Madison Orsini stopped 20 shots, but Madline Greco, Hley Matusz, Mackenzie Mauro, Samantha Hoexter and Skylar Matusz found the back of the net for the Raiders. Anna Feldstein assisted on Hoexter’s goal. Mahopac had no shots on the net. Mamaroneck 12, Ursuline 0 Natalie Mahland scored twice and had three assists and Ava Gristina also had a couple of goals and two assists. Hannah Rogoff and Sophia Valazco also both found the back of the net twice. Lizzie Astorina, Sara Chaice, Shannon Gallaher and Emma Kringdon each scored once. Lily Margoshes had two assists and Ella Barnes and Astorina had one each. Koala keeper Francesca Mondron had 13 saves. Mamaroneck’s Jane McNally stopped one shot to capture the shutout. Panas 3, Croton 1 Kylie Edwards scored twice, Hayley Madden scored once and Kate Astrab had eight saves. Makenzie Schmidt assisted in Edwards’ second goal. Talia Niell scored for Croton with an assist from Maddie Nikic. Tiger goalkeeper Tulla Moorehead had four saves. John Jay Cross River 9, Nanuet 0 Kate Mercer scored four times and Mia Puccio and Sophia DiFalco both scored twice. Annabel Brennan had the other Wolf target. Brennan and Puccio each had two assists and Zoe Eliades, Allie Altholz, Elle McMahon and Mercer each had one assist. Nanuet goalkeeper Megan Meehan stopped 13 shots. Wolf-keeper Maeve McGroary shutout with two saves. John Jay dominated on corners 16-2. Coach Debbi Walsh was pleased with her team’s ball movement, which she said contributed to their ability to score. But while she didn’t specify what to change, she said her team will have to clear things up to face stronger opponents. Carmel 1, Arlington 0 In the game of the day, Ram keeper Mackenzie Hayes, who was the Player of the Day, stopped 13 shots and Laila Rosenquest scored on an assist from Claire Bumgarner. Arlington goalkeeper Amanda Cimillo was also strong in the net with 12 saves. Brewster 2, Harrison 1 The Bears won their Senior Night game when Eva Cucinell and Morgan Brace both scored and assisted in each other’s goal. Harrison’s goal was scored by Gemma Mogavero and assisted by Sofia Puccio. Husky goalkeeper Marianna Sposato was strong in the net and finished with eight saves. Jacquelin Sherpa made four saves for Brewster, whose coach, Jennifer Hershman Purcell, said she liked the teamwork that allowed the Bears to move the ball offensively. Tuesday’s matches Hen Hud in North Salem, 4:30 p.m. Horace Greeley on Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m. Irvington at Pawling, 4:30 PM Lourdes at Fox Lane, 4:30 p.m. Nanuet at Clarkstown South, 4:30 PM North Rockland at Ursuline, 4:30 PM Ossining at Briarcliff, 4.30 pm Pearl River at Rye, 4:30 PM Pelham at John Jay-East Fishkill, 4:30 PM Mahopac in Somers, 17:45 John Jay-Cross River at Brewster, 6:45 PM Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

