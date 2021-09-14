Quadri rises to record 15th place in ITTF ranking





Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has set a new African record by becoming the continent’s first player to rank in the top 15 of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) ranking. In the new rankings released by the governing body of world table tennis on September 14, Aruna, who finished second in the men’s singles of the 2021 ITTF African Championships in Cameroon, moved up four steps in the ranking to 15th. Aruna becomes the first African to achieve this in the world rankings, wiping out Egypt’s Omar Assars’ previous 16th place in January 2018. Aruna’s undefeated streak came to an end in the final of the tournament in Cameroon when he lost 4-1 to Assar and for his achievement, the former World Table Tennis Player of the Year racked up ranking points to join the elite club in the world. His partnership with Bode Abiodun also won the men’s doubles in Cameroon and the duo has racked up ranking points to be ranked 20th in the world by ITTF in the men’s doubles. Assar became the men’s singles champion in Cameroon and rose eight steps in the ranking to 28th in the latest ranking. Assars’ compatriot – Ahmed Saleh also collected ranking points to go to 47th in the world, Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw moved 10 steps to 59, while Olajide Omotayo rose to 87th in the world. In the women’s standings, bronze medalist Cameroon and six-time African champion Egyptians Dina Meshref retained the top of the continent after rising to 35th in the rankings. Her compatriot and teammate Yours Helmy took 16 steps to climb to 85th in the world, while Nigerian Offiong Edem took 12 steps to climb to 107th in the rankings. Meanwhile, the Chinese duo – Fan Zhendong and Meng Cheng – held the top of the rankings as the top-ranked players in the men’s and women’s division in the world. Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For continued free access to the nation’s best investigative journalism, we ask that you consider making a modest donation to this noble endeavor. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you contribute to support relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. To donate TEXT ADVERTISING: Advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…

