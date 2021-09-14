Lasith Maliga announces farewell to all forms of cricket





Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga has decided to hang his boots on the T20I cricket, marking the end of one of the sport’s great careers.

The pacer made this known on his social media channels. Malinga played 30 Test matches, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking 546 wickets. Malinga last played a T20I match for Sri Lanka in March 2020 against the West Indies in Pallekele. In a glorious international career, Malinga experienced some incredible highlights as a representative of the Sri Lankan national team. Malinga led his side to victory in the 2014 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Malinga, a fearsome pacesetter known for menacing yorkers, is the leading wicket taker in T20I cricket with 107 scalps. Malinga also has two T20I hat-tricks to his name.

Malinga’s Menacing Yorker Compilation Malinga also grabbed three hat-tricks in ODI cricket, with his performance against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies etched in history. Malinga retired from Test cricket in 2011 to work on his fitness and focus on the shorter formats of the game. His statement on Twitter read: “Hang up my T20shoes and retire of all forms of cricket! Thankful to everyone who has supported me on my journey and I look forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come.” In a video he added: “Today is a very special day for me. Because I want to thank everyone who has supported and blessed me during my T20 career. Today I decide that I want to give 100 percent rest for my T20 bowling shoes. “That’s why I want to thank Sri Lankan Cricket Board and my team members. Although my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest. I look forward to seeing our youngsters make history.”

