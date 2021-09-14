Making Our Move – Masterplan Athletics Facilities focuses on tennis





The future for Bennie Purcell Courts takes center stage this week as the Murray State Athletics Facility Master Plan looks at the home of Murray State Women’s Tennis. The recently completed master plan for the facility serves as a vision for improving player development, recruitment and student-athlete experience across MSU’s portfolio of athletic facilities. Bennie Purcell Courts has been the home of MSU Tennis since 1990. The facility is named after legendary tennis and basketball icon, Coach Bennie Purcell, who led the Racers from 1969-96 and won 11 OVC Men’s Tennis Championships.

There are two ways to improve Bennie Purcell Courts. One option will move Purcell Courts to the Waldrop Drive location, expanding and improving the sports village on the north side of campus. A new and/or renovated building with changing rooms, team space, training room, equipment storage, robust web streaming system and public toilets will be built on the Waldrop Drive site. In addition, facility lighting will be upgraded, along with a new scoreboard and redesigned courts. Between lanes 3 and 4, an extensive and deliberate spectator area provides optimal viewing opportunities whether the team is competing in doubles or singles. The transition from Bennie Purcell Courts to the Waldrop Drive location expands the indoor team support space for women’s soccer at the Crisp Center and further enhances the athletic village on the northern campus. The second plan will keep Bennie Purcell Courts in its current location on Chestnut Street, with new spectator areas, redesigned courts, scoreboard, more functional fence configuration, branding and improved lighting. “Our program will benefit significantly from both routes,” said Racer . head coach Jorge Caetano , whose teams are 43-12 at Purcell Courts in his seven seasons. “Anyway, it’s will get interesting as the project progresses. I played here at Murray State so I’m very used to Purcell Courts on Chestnut Street. But there are some restrictions on that location, including sharing the Crisp Center with football. Moving to a new complex on Waldrop Drive makes our daily practice and competition facility the best in the OVC. These are exciting plans that will have a significant impact on our student-athlete experience, player development and recruiting efforts.” One of the most innovative and impactful improvements planned involves a multi-camera video streaming system. This system of Ethernet cabling, high-definition cameras and server accommodations allows the Racers to stream all six courses simultaneously and simultaneously. These live video streams will be available through GoRacers.com so parents of Racer student athletes can watch their daughters anytime, anywhere in the world. The plan for Purcell Courts has caught the attention of Racer women’s tennis alumni. So does Ashley Canty, who was an All-Ohio Valley Conference roster four times from 2010-13. “I think the updates will be great,” Canty said. “Not just from a player’s perspective, but also from a family perspective. The opportunity for families to see the student-athletes is a huge plus for the program. Even when I was playing, my family was gone for six hours and it made It makes me sad sometimes when they couldn’t come and watch. To have that streaming video for all the players’ families to watch, that’s especially important for the international student-athletes in the tennis program.” About the MSU Athletic Facility Master Plan Shared to Racer Nation in August 2021, the facility masterplan provides clarity and sets the Racers ready for a great future. The 14-month evaluation process was meticulous and thorough, and it provides a vision for a path to achieving the greatest advancement of athletic facilities in Murray State University history. An in-depth study of each athletic facility was done in consultation with university leaders, architects, engineers and construction professionals to determine current viability, create a needs assessment and outline the scope of work for each location. The plan is part of the larger capital campaign for Murray State University. The athletic venues touched upon include the CFSB Center, Roy Stewart Stadium, Bennie Purcell Courts, Pat Spurgin Range, Cutchin Field, Johnny Reagan Field, Marshall Gage Track, Miller Memorial Golf Course, Racer Arena, and Racer Field. A new Athletics Performance Center has been included in the plan. Interested parties who would like to know more about or how you can support these facility projects can contact Director of Development-Athletics, Taylor Mudd at (270) 809-3517 or [email protected] for more information.

