



CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Boston College Athletics has received a $3.5 million gift from Thomas “Tom” Rattigan ’60 and his wife, Jane, to grant the position of chief of women’s ice hockey coaching. Jane Rattigan’s position as women’s head hockey coach is the first female head coach in Boston College Athletics history. Katie Crowley , who has headed the BC women’s hockey program since 2007, will be the first to hold the position. “This is a truly historic gift from Tom and Jane, who have been so supportive of Boston College and our women’s hockey program,” said William V. Campbell, director of athletics, Pat Kraft. “We are grateful for their incredible generosity and their gift will ensure that our tradition of excellence in women’s hockey will continue for years to come.” Tom Rattigan, who has been a member of the Boston College Board of Trustees since 1996, is the former CEO of PepsiCo Bottling International. After leaving PepsiCo in 1984, the longtime private investor became the CEO of Commodore International before heading the G. Heileman Brewing Company. “Boston College women’s hockey is one of the most storied programs in the country,” said Tom Rattigan. “The success of the program year after year is such a point of pride for us and for all Boston College alumni and fans. With this gift, we would like to thank our current student-athletes, staff and former players, and share our excitement about the future of BC women’s hockey led by Katie.” Tom and Jane have four children, including son Sean, who received his MBA from the Carroll School of Management in 1997. In addition to his position as University Trustee, Tom has served on the university’s National Development Board, the Wall Street Council, and Boston College Technology Council, and is a benefactor of other areas of the university. In addition to being BC’s first women’s team head coach gift, the gift marks the first women’s team coaching gift from a Hockey East member institution. “I am so honored to be the Jane Rattigan Head Women’s Hockey Coach at Boston College,” said Crowley. “BC is a special place and people like Tom and Jane make it that way. On behalf of our entire program I would like to thank them for their amazing gift.” In her 14 years since she became head coach, Crowley has established the Eagles as one of the elite programs in the nation. A two-time AHCA National Coach of the Year and four-time Hockey East Coach of the Year, Crowley has led BC to 11 NCAA tournaments, six NCAA Frozen Fours, five regular-season Hockey East titles, three Hockey East Tournament championships and six Bean pot crowns. She also coached two Patty Kazmaier Award winners, two National Rookie of the Year winners, 17 All-Americans and seven of the last 12 Hockey East Player of the Year winners. Boston College’s proud hockey tradition extends beyond the college game under Crowley. Crowley is a three-time Olympian himself and has seen eight Eagles earn Olympic medals while winning 11 IIHF World Championships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2021/9/14/boston-college-receives-gift-to-endow-womens-hockey-head-coaching-position.aspx

