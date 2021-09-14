Women’s Golf Currently 12th after the opening day of the Cougar Classic





HANAHAN, SC Junior Isha Dhruvac (Katy, Texas) reached her career lowest point on Monday afternoon with a 1-under, 71, in the second round of the 17th Annual Cougar Classic at the Yeamans Hall Club on Monday afternoon and is currently tied for 24th place to win the tournament. speed up the Nittany lions. “I took the things shot-by-shot that helped me stay present on the course and I was comfortable with my putting today.” noted Dhruva. As a team, Penn State mapped rounds of 291 (3-over) and 293 (5-over) and currently ranks 12th in the 17-team field after opening day in South Carolina. The Nittany Lions are second of four Big Ten teams in the field this week, behind only Michigan State by six strokes en route to Tuesday’s final round. Wisconsin (10-over) and Maryland (18-over) round out the conference opponents. The 19th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs lead the field at 16-under after a blistering second-round 14-under score. 18 Arkansas (11-under), No. 21 Florida (9-under), UCF (9-under) and No. 15 Baylor (8-under) round out the top five. Senior Sarah Willis (Eaton, Ohio) used a 1-under, 71, in the second round to improve her position after an opening round 74, as she is currently tied for 31st position. Junior Mathilde Delavallade (Royan, France) continued her scorching early season start by registering her fourth consecutive round in red to open the season with a 1-under, 71, in the first round and currently tied for 35th after a few shots back having given it during her second round of the day. freshman Drew Nienhaus (St. Louis, Mo.) carded rounds of 73 and 76 while sophomore Victoria Tip Aucha (Vienna, Va.) rounded out the team scores with rounds of 78 and 77. “[Yeamans Hall] is the type of course where going up and down is a challenge if you miss the green, but we did good par saves all day,” said head coach Denise St. Pierre . “We made some mistakes with club selections to certain hole locations, but I think the team has learned some things that will help them tomorrow.” Penn State will be back on track tomorrow with a shotgun start at 8:45am on the final lap.

