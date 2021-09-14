Lasith Malinga Retirement: Lasith Malinga announces retirement from all forms of cricket | Cricket News







A white ball legend in his own right and one of the greatest T20 bowlers, the 38-year-old was Sri Lanka’s 2014 captain

“Hang up my T20 shoes and quit all forms of cricket! Thankful to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey and I look forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come,” Malinga tweeted.

“I want to give my T20 bowling shoes 100 percent rest. Although my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest,” a smiling Malinga added in the video.

Malinga last played a T20I match for Sri Lanka in March 2020 against the West Indies in Pallekele. Hang up my #T20 shoes and #retire from all forms of cricket! Thankful to everyone who has supported me in my jour https://t.co/blr0xPKMSb — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) 1631621090000 Malinga, who took a total of 546 wickets in all formats for Sri Lanka, had already retired from Test cricket in 2011 and then from ODIs, but continued to play T20Is for the national side.

He was not named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Last year he had expressed his desire to lead Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, originally scheduled for October-November 2020 in Australia but to be held next month after a COVID forced postponement.

“I look forward to helping and guiding young people in the years to come,” he said, thanking his national team and all the franchises he has played for, including IPL team Mumbai Indians.

Malinga, who has played a whopping 122 IPL matches, has 170 wickets to his name, the highest in the money-rich league, with the best bowling figures of 5/13.

He took 107 wickets in 84 T20 Internationals, 338 scalps in 226 ODIs and 101 wickets in 30 tests.

He was the first bowler to take 100 T20I wickets, finishing fourth in the highest wicket taker category in the list behind Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Sunil Narine.

The Sri Lankan pacer had also announced in January this year that he would retire from franchise cricket after being released by Mumbai Indians.

One of the greatest T20 bowlers of all time, Malinga has been a key figure on the teams for which he played in the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League and other franchise tournaments.

During his 12-year stint with Mumbai Indians, he was part of MI’s four out of five IPL title wins, but had withdrawn from the 2020 tournament for personal reasons at a time when his father was not recovering.

“The experience I have gained over the past 17 years I will no longer need in the field since I decided to retire from T20I Cricket, which means I will retire from all forms of cricket,” Malinga said in a video on his Youtube Channel.

He added: “But I will continue to support the younger generations who strive to elevate the spirit of the game and I will always be there with everyone who loves the game.”

A fearsome pacesetter known for menacing yorkers, the leading wicket taker in T20I also has two T20I hat-tricks to his credit.

Malinga also grabbed three hat-tricks in ODI cricket, with his performance against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies etched in history.

“Today is a very special day for me,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me during my T20 journey. I want to thank the Sri Lankan cricket board and team members. And the Mumbai Indians cricket team especially the team owners and officials.

“I would also like to thank the team members and staff of Melbourne Stars, Kent, Rangpur Riders, Kayana Warriors, Maratha Arabians and Montero Tigers. Playing with all of you has given me a lot of experience in my cricket journey.”

