Sports
‘Brother what’s going on?!?!’ Social Media Responds to Ravens-Raiders Monday Night Football OT Thriller
What about Monday night football?
It’s hard to imagine a more exciting start to the MNF schedule or a way to close out Week 1 of the NFL season than the Las Vegas Raiders’ 33-27 walk-off OT win over the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. It’s also hard to imagine how long that flight home will take for the Ravens.
A game of twists and turns finally came to an end when Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson’s third fumble helped set up Derek Carr’s winning 31-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Zay Jones in overtime.
The loss marked Jackson’s first season opener loss in his NFL career and John Harbaugh & Co.’s first Week 1 loss since 2015. With the Raiders’ victory, all four teams in the AFC West and the NFC West won in week 1, which marks the first week since the 1970 merger in which multiple divisions saw all their teams win.
The drama made the sports world buzz on social media.
LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2021
That’s unbelievable
Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) September 14, 2021
Woooooow… this game is crazy
Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) September 14, 2021
OMG BEND BUT DON’T BREAK!!!!
Rush hour !!! (@Joe_MainMixon) September 14, 2021
What is going on?!
Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 14, 2021
Why should you count on the ONE YARD LINE?!?! Lawd have mercy
Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 14, 2021
There won’t be a better Monday Night game for the rest of the year. So many twists and turns. Overtime. Big throws and costly mistakes.
WHAT A MATCH.
Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 14, 2021
Wow! What a final for football to be back. 10/10
Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) September 14, 2021
MNF!!! What a match!
Brandin Cooks (@brandinkoks) September 14, 2021
Glad Raiders fans were able to celebrate their first W at home, but PHEW pic.twitter.com/B6n0zJu5rE
Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 14, 2021
The last five minutes of that game were like watching two people who had never seen football played Madden
Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 14, 2021
Sheesh with the walk down…
Rush hour !!! (@Joe_MainMixon) September 14, 2021
Lmao, we made it harder than I would have liked, but… Raider Nation comes out on top https://t.co/KktX4VCBKb
Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 14, 2021
Lamar said, “That’s on me”. Responsibility. Love it!
LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2021
What a match
Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 14, 2021
