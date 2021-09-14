Men’s tennis announces schedule 2021-22





EAST LANSING, Michigan. Michigan State Men’s Tennis Head Coach Gene Orlando announced the team’s 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday morning. After a shortened season in the spring of 2021, Michigan State is back with a full schedule and will play in seven tournaments this fall, starting September 24. The spring schedule begins January 14 and includes both league and non-conference opponents. Coach Orlando is going to be 31 . inNS years at the helm of the men’s tennis program as the winningest coach in the history of MSU men’s tennis and the longest serving coach in the state of Michigan. He led the Spartans to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2013. MSU returns 11 players from the previous season and welcomes two freshmen to the squad. The Spartans begin their fall season with a journey to the 45e annual Milwaukee Tennis Classic. The team was selected from a draw of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams for the national collegiate event, which takes place September 18-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Four of the team’s fall tournaments will be held locally, starting with the Beeman/Drobac Invitational on October 1-3. Michigan State will also host the ITA Midwest Regionals from Thursday, October 21 to Monday, October 25 at the MSU Indoor Tennis Facility. Big Ten Indoors and the Capital City Tennis Classic are scheduled for November in East Lansing. The spring schedule includes 16 games played at MSU’s home ground, including an opener against Virginia Tech on January 14 to start six consecutive home games. After a short trip to western Michigan on February 5, the Spartans are again hosting a handful of games to round out the month. They will compete in one tournament this spring, the Arizona Invitational, hosted by the State of Arizona on March 11-13. The start of Big Ten play will also be at home for MSU with a visit from Wisconsin on Friday, March 25, and Nebraska the following day. The Spartans will host Indiana and Purdue back-to-back on April 8 and 10 and wrap up the regular season on the road against Michigan on April 23. The 2022 Big Ten Tournament will take place from April 28 to May 1 in Madison, Wisconsin. In accordance with campus-wide indoor mask mandates, all fans, media, and individuals working at Michigan State tennis games must wear masks.

