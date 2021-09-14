Fantasy Hockey – What to Expect from the Seattle Kraken

From the depths of the Pacific Northwest, a new NHL power will rise. Its tentacles will reach into fantasy hockey leagues, providing more players, more counting stats and thus more options for fantasy managers.

But how should we deal with the impact of a brand new NHL team?

Fortunately, we have a recent example to draw from. So let’s take a look at the Seattle Kraken roster, how the Vegas Golden Knights fared in their first season, and how we can apply that to the Kraken for the 2021-22 campaign.

Release the Kraken

Yanni Gourde is out until probably November. That’s the most pertinent piece of information when it comes to the pencil in this depth chart. Gourde will be the first or second line of the team when he returns, so that will change the team composition after a month. As it stands for October, Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle are the clear best wingers on the team, with Alex Wennberg top center without Gourde.

Marcus Johansson, Joonas Donskoi, Calle Jarnkrok and Jared McCann have mixed experience in the top six, in that order. While Mason Appleton and Nathan Bastian have that potential, but haven’t had a chance to realize it yet. But however you slice it, it’s a thin forward group. In the past six years, Jaden Schwartz has been the only forward to achieve 1.9 fantasy points per match (FPPG) in a season, which is roughly what a skater needs to be in the top 100 fantasy players. And Schwartz only did it once and it was four seasons ago.

Defense is a little deeper. Mark Giordano regularly tops the 2.00 FPPG, having done so in each of the past six seasons. Adam Larsson gets close to that figure in a good year thanks to his prolific shot-blocking ability. Vince Dunn projects as a potential top defender and powerplay quarterback, but hasn’t had a chance like this yet. While Jamie Oleksiak showed himself well in his first season, last year more than 17 minutes per game.

As for goalkeeping, the Kraken are set. Philipp Grubauer emerged as a legitimate No. 1 starter in his time with the Colorado Avalanche, while Chris Driedger showed the Florida Panthers that their defense was not the cause of Sergei Bobrovsky’s dire relationships. Grubauer finished fourth among goalkeepers in fantasy points per 60 minutes (FPP60) last season, while Driedger finished seventh.

How did your knights fare?

In the two years leading up to the Golden Knights debut season, no skater on the roster scored 1.90 fantasy points per game. In fact, few came close to that figure.

In the 2016/17 season, Jonathan Marchessault achieved 1.71 FPPG and the previous season, James Neal achieved 1.82 FPPG. But that’s as close as any of the debut season Knights reached that point leading up to the 2017-18 season.

Of course, a new team with new roles meant there would be opportunities.

William Karlsson went from 0.84 and 0.71 FPPG in the two seasons for 2017-18 to 43 goals and 2.16 FPPG, giving him third and 44th place respectively in the league.

The line with Karlsson, Marchessault and Reilly Smith helped all three as Marchessault posted 2.07 FPPG and Smith had 1.82.

Erik Haula, David Perron and Neal formed a line that looked like the top line on paper, but was overtaken by the Karlsson trio. Still, Haula posted a fantasy-friendly FPPG of 1.85, while Perron was also useful at 1.79. Neal was still on the list in many leagues but was disappointed with 1.59 FPPG.

Brayden McNabb was physically present on the point, driving hits and blocked shots to 1.83 FPPG, which ranked him in the top 40 defenders.

While Shea Theodore and Colin Miller flirted with fantasy relevance thanks to power play time, neither was a run-of-the-mill game, as they posted 1.54 and 1.50 FPPG respectively.

Into the net, a 32-year-old Marc-Andre Fleury came off a weak season with the Penguins, in which Matt Murray stole his thunder in the postseason and held the Penguins back to the Stanley Cup (for the second season in a row). Fleury had posted elite fantasy numbers in 2015-16 (3.53 FPP60) but had faltered in 2016-17 (2.34 FPP60).

He drove the crushing physical play of the Golden Knights’ defense into one of the best seasons of his career in 2017-18. Fleury posted 4.20 FPP60, who was second among all goalkeepers with at least half of their teams’ starts, and finished ninth among all goalkeepers for fantasy points.

Everything in a row

So what fantasy can we get from the Kraken in their debut campaign?

The biggest lesson we can learn from the Golden Knights is that there will be players who will stand up and discover that they can do a lot more on offense with more chances.

Wennberg, Jarnkrok and Dunn – as well as Gourde if he’s healthy – stand out for having arguably the greatest odds.

Wennberg, who will be 27 when the season starts, was thrown into a No. 1 pivotal role in 2016-17 as a 22-year-old. He showed well enough, posting 1.60 FPPG and appeared to be an upcoming fantasy game. But Pierre-Luc Dubois showed up the following year and Wennberg was slowly pushed out of a scoring role. He hasn’t done too much in the seasons since then, finding himself looking outside for scoring lines and power play duty. But a chance to start the season as the team’s No. 1 center could rejuvenate his game.

Jarnkrok had a history as a goalscorer during his development in Sweden and showed it during his short AHL stint. Unfortunately, he has also suffered from a lack of top six opportunities in the NHL – with less than 17 minutes of average ice time and minimal power-play looks in his seven years. He also has the flexibility to play in the middle if the Kraken decides to use him in anticipation of Gourde’s return.

On defense, Giordano is the only one with experience as a power play quarterback, but he has a lot of tire wear. Even last season, as a 37-year-old, the Calgary Flames tried to take him off the top power play unit. While he’s a great veteran and a natural choice for captain, Dunn seems like the best pick to be the puck mover on the go.

Dunn turns 25 this year, but he also has four years of experience under his belt. He got some secondary power play time from the St. Louis Blues, but was always blocked by better picks for the team. He has shown a natural scoring ability. He is 27th in all defenders for goals (32) in the last four years and is one of only two defenders in the top 50 of that list to have played an average of less than 20 minutes per game (17:23; the other is Mikhail Sergachev).

But just getting more ice age can be a boon for any player. Schwartz and Eberle both played under 18 minutes per game last season, but could reasonably be expected to get closer to 20 thanks to the time on the team’s top power play unit. If you take their fantasy points per minute from last season and give them a few more minutes per game, they both project to get into the top 100 fantasy players.

As for the crease, the weaker offense and strong defense should work together to make the Kraken focus on keeping the puck out. That should make work easier for both Grubauer and Driedger. Both were on average better than 4.00 FPP60 last season, but that can be a tall order with a new franchise. If we cut that down to somewhere in the 3.65 to 3.75 FPP60 range, it would still be pretend play with a 60-40 timeshare.

projections

As it stands, ESPN.com has 10 Kraken players in the top 300 rankings and I have 11 in my own rankings.

Player, Position: ESPN rank, my rank

Philipp Grubauer, G: 15 (ESPN), 16 (me)

Jaden Schwartz, LW: 230 (ESPN), 57 (I)

Vince Dunn, D: 199 ESPN, 60 (me)

Jordan Eberle, RW: 232 ESPN, 97 (I)

Adam Larsson, D: Unranked (ESPN), 123 (I)

Alex Wennberg, C: Unranked (ESPN), 135 (I)

Chris Driedger, G: 161 ESPN, 139 (I)

Calle Jarnkrok, C: Unranked (ESPN), 198 (I)

Brandon Tanev, LW: 177 (ESPN), 218 (I)

Yanni Gourde, LW: 196 (ESPN), 250 (I)

Jared McCann, LW: 254 (ESPN), 252 (I)

Mark Giordano, D: 64 (ESPN), unranked (me)

As you can see, I deviate from the standard ESPN projections on a few points. Like I said, I like Schwartz and Eberle to shine with extra Ice Age. I think the rest of the front group should be usable, but I do see sleep value in Wennberg, Jarnkrok, and Gourde (think of them as the equivalents of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, and Reilly Smith). I’m all in on Dunn, and I think it’s against 38-year-old Giordano. The list of defenders in NHL history who has reached 40 points by age 38 is short and impressive: Nicklas Lidstrom, Ray Bourque, Rob Blake, Al MacInnis, Paul Coffey, Tim Horton and Larry Murphy.

Of those not listed here, Colin Blackwell has my eye. His FPP60 from past seasons are in the fantasy-relevant range, so if he played a big part, he could potentially do something with it. Joonas Donskoi has a similar muted potential. With a top six role and power play minutes, he could easily be worthy of a roster.

